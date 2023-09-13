Satellite images show the scale of the devastation in Libya's floods

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Libya suffered massive destruction this week, as entire neighborhoods were swept away or submerged in floods that are feared to have killed thousands in the country's east.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced and thousands more are missing in the Mediterranean port city of Derna alone.

Satellite images from before and after the floods illustrate the disaster: What were once playing fields, farmlands, schools, suburban streets and graveyards now destroyed or covered in brown sludge.