Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Reuters

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia's search and rescue agency said Monday that a Lion Air passenger flight from Jakarta, the capital, to the city of Pangkal Pinang off the island of Sumatra had crashed into the sea.

"It has been confirmed that it has crashed," Yusuf Latif, a spokesman for the agency, said by text message.

Flight JT610, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, took off at about 6:20 a.m. (7:20 p.m. ET Sunday) and was due to have landed in Pangkal Pinang, the capital of Bangka-Belitung, an hour later.

The plane lost contact 13 minutes after takeoff, the search and rescue official said, adding that a tugboat leaving the capital's port had seen the craft falling.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were on board. The MAX 8 has a capacity of 178 to 200 passengers, depending on the configuration of the first-class cabin, according to Boeing.

Lion Air Group said it had no immediate comment.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.