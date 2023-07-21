A huge police operation to find a lion on the loose near Berlin, involving thermal cameras, helicopters, veterinarians and heavily armed hunters, encountered a problem Friday: There is no lion.

Germany was gripped by the story of the big cat, which authorities said was prowling the suburbs of Kleinmachnow, southwest of Berlin on Thursday. Residents were told to keep children and pets indoors and not venture into wooded areas.

But the search was called off after experts said the animal being hunted by more than 100 police officers was likely a wild boar.

Kleinmachnow Mayor Michael Grubert told a press conference Friday afternoon that nothing was found by Berlin and Brandenburg police. Police spokesman Peter Foitzik confirmed at the press conference that the mission was ending.

“The body shape and posture of the animal depicted in the video were analyzed by two independent experts (one from South Africa). Both came to the conclusion that it was by no means a lion,” according to a press release from the Kleinmachnow community.