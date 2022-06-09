Saudi-backed rebel golf series launches with big money, stars and a reputational cloud

Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in motorsports, hosted major boxing matches and concerts and last year its $400 billion sovereign wealth fund bought English soccer team Newcastle United.

And now that same Public Investment Fund is funding the lucrative LIV golf franchise, seeking to challenge the established PGA and inject some excitement into a quaint sport which still retains many of its Victorian roots.

The LIV series has a whole new format: 12 teams, 48 players and 54 holes per event (LIV is 54 in Roman numerals). A sparkling sign at the “fan village” at the Centurion club on Thursday declared “WELCOME TO THE FUTURE.”

Players have reportedly been offered huge sums to join, while each LIV event offers $25 million in prize money — more than the $20 million for the PGA Tour’s flagship event — with the winner banking $4 million and the last-place player earning $120,000.

But the Saudi funding has left some of golf's biggest and most beloved names struggling to answer tough questions.

Mickelson, who had spent four months away from the game and the public eye, declined to confirm or deny he was offered $200 million to take part in the event.

“I don’t condone human rights violations at all,” Mickelson said. He apologized this week for comments he made recently to his unofficial biographer describing the Saudis as “scary.”

Graeme McDowell, a former U.S. Open champion, said that he found the killing of Khashoggi — in which the kingdom has repeatedly denied its involvement — “reprehensible” but was nonetheless happy to be part of the tournament.

“If Saudi Arabia wants to use the game of golf as a way for them to get to where they want to be, I think we’re proud to help them on that journey,” he said.

NBC News has contacted LIV Golf for comment.