China National People’s Congress live updates: Legislative session opens in Beijing

On the eve of the opening of the National People's Congress, Chinese officials made a surprise announcement: Premier Li Qiang, China's No. 2 official after President Xi Jinping, will not be holding a news conference at the end of this year's legislative session -- or at any of them during his term, which runs until 2028. It marks the end of a 30-year tradition.

For decades, the premier's televised news conference was one of the few chances for anyone — including journalists like me who are based here — to see the country's No. 2 official provide insight into Chinese Communist Party thinking and publicly discussing China's affairs.

Scrapping it is another reversal of the reforms and "opening up" that began here in the late 1970s and makes an opaque political system even more of a black box. It will be harder for foreign policymakers and businesses to get clear signals from China's leadership on plans.

It is also likely to frustrate investors that at a time when China's economy is losing steam, the country's top economic official won't be talking about it.