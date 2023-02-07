Latest on quakes that hit beleaguered region
- The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquakes has soared past 5,000 and is expected to rise further.
- Desperate rescue efforts continue in the rubble of southern Turkey and northern Syria, hampered by aftershocks and frigid conditions.
- Countries around the world, including the U.S., are sending search and rescue teams to the region.
- The quakes have brought new devastation to an area of Syria already blighted by years of civil war.
Photo: Turkish mosque destroyed by earthquake
The Yeni mosque destroyed by an earthquake in Malatya, Turkey on Monday.
Freezing weather complicates search for survivors
As search and rescue teams race to pull survivors from the rubble amid continuing aftershocks, freezing weather and snow have been further complicating the search.
In Malatya, a city in the Eastern Anatolia region of Turkey, rescue teams searched for survivors in below-freezing weather Tuesday.
Photo: Dust rises from the rubble as search intensifies in Turkey
Emergency teams search for people in the rubble of a destroyed building in Adana, southern Turkey on Tuesday.
India's aid team and relief equipment arrives in Turkey
India's first dispatch of its aid team arrived in Turkey on Tuesday morning, with a second supply en route, officials said.
More than 50 search and rescue personnel as well as dog squads, relief equipment and medicines had been sent, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.
"India continues to support the people of Türkiye in their hour of need," external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.
Photo: Search continues amid port fire in Iskendetun, Turkey
A woman searches for victims at the site of a collapsed building as plumes of black smoke rise in the Turkish port city of city of Iskenderun on Tuesday.
Search and rescue efforts continue as death toll soars past 5,000
Search and rescue efforts continued in Turkey and Syria on Tuesday following Monday's devastating earthquakes as the death toll continued to climb, soaring past 5,000 people.
In Turkey, at least 3,419 people were killed, the country's vice president said in an update. In Syria, the death toll in government-held areas climbed to 812 people, according to the Ministry of Health. Meanwhile, at least 790 people died in the country's rebel-held territories, according to the White Helmets.
That takes the total to at least 5,021 people killed across Turkey and Syria, with thousands more injured and many still buried beneath the rubble.