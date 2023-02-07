IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria live updates: Death toll soars past 5,000 as rescuers scour rubble

Countries around the world, including the U.S., are sending search and rescue teams to the region.

By NBC News

Latest on quakes that hit beleaguered region

0m ago / 10:12 AM UTC

Photo: Turkish mosque destroyed by earthquake

The Yeni mosque destroyed by an earthquake in Malatya, Turkey on Monday.

2m ago / 10:10 AM UTC

Freezing weather complicates search for survivors

Chantal Da Silva

As search and rescue teams race to pull survivors from the rubble amid continuing aftershocks, freezing weather and snow have been further complicating the search.

In Malatya, a city in the Eastern Anatolia region of Turkey, rescue teams searched for survivors in below-freezing weather Tuesday.

Earthquakes jolt Turkiye's provinces
Hakan Burak Altunoz / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
23m ago / 9:48 AM UTC

Photo: Dust rises from the rubble as search intensifies in Turkey

Emergency teams search for people in the rubble of a destroyed building in Adana, southern Turkey on Tuesday.

A powerful earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing and injuring thousands of people.
Hussein Malla / AP
24m ago / 9:48 AM UTC

India's aid team and relief equipment arrives in Turkey

Mithil Aggarwal

India's first dispatch of its aid team arrived in Turkey on Tuesday morning, with a second supply en route, officials said.

More than 50 search and rescue personnel as well as dog squads, relief equipment and medicines had been sent, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

"India continues to support the people of Türkiye in their hour of need," external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

1h ago / 9:10 AM UTC

Drone video shows massive destruction in southern Turkey after devastating earthquake

Feb. 6, 202300:58
1h ago / 9:08 AM UTC

Photo: Search continues amid port fire in Iskendetun, Turkey

A woman searches for victims at the site of a collapsed building as plumes of black smoke rise in the Turkish port city of city of Iskenderun on Tuesday.

After an earthquake hit South Turkey and Syria, Hatay - 07 Feb 2023
Erdem Sahin / EPA via Shutterstock
1h ago / 9:06 AM UTC

Search and rescue efforts continue as death toll soars past 5,000

Chantal Da Silva

Search and rescue efforts continued in Turkey and Syria on Tuesday following Monday's devastating earthquakes as the death toll continued to climb, soaring past 5,000 people.

In Turkey, at least 3,419 people were killed, the country's vice president said in an update. In Syria, the death toll in government-held areas climbed to 812 people, according to the Ministry of Health. Meanwhile, at least 790 people died in the country's rebel-held territories, according to the White Helmets.

That takes the total to at least 5,021 people killed across Turkey and Syria, with thousands more injured and many still buried beneath the rubble.

NBC News