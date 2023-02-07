Photo: Turkish mosque destroyed by earthquake The Yeni mosque destroyed by an earthquake in Malatya, Turkey on Monday. AP The Yeni Mosque in 2016. Alamy Stock Photo Share this -





Freezing weather complicates search for survivors As search and rescue teams race to pull survivors from the rubble amid continuing aftershocks, freezing weather and snow have been further complicating the search. In Malatya, a city in the Eastern Anatolia region of Turkey, rescue teams searched for survivors in below-freezing weather Tuesday. Hakan Burak Altunoz / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images





Photo: Dust rises from the rubble as search intensifies in Turkey Emergency teams search for people in the rubble of a destroyed building in Adana, southern Turkey on Tuesday. Hussein Malla / AP





India's aid team and relief equipment arrives in Turkey India's first dispatch of its aid team arrived in Turkey on Tuesday morning, with a second supply en route, officials said. More than 50 search and rescue personnel as well as dog squads, relief equipment and medicines had been sent, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar wrote on Twitter. "India continues to support the people of Türkiye in their hour of need," external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.





Photo: Search continues amid port fire in Iskendetun, Turkey A woman searches for victims at the site of a collapsed building as plumes of black smoke rise in the Turkish port city of city of Iskenderun on Tuesday. Erdem Sahin / EPA via Shutterstock





