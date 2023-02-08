Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria live updates: Death toll climbs past 9,000 as rescuers race against time

Turkey's stock exchange suspends trading for the first time in 24 years Turkey's stock exchange has suspended trading after the country's benchmark trading index dropped dramatically on Wednesday. The Borsa Istanbul exchange suspended trading after two market-wide circuit beakers failed to stop a slip in the main index, which dipped 7% after markets opened. "Trading in Equity Market and Single Stock & Index Futures and Options Contracts in the Derivatives Market has been suspended," the exchange said in a statement, according to Reuters. This is the first time the exchange has been suspended in 24 years, according to Bloomberg. It was not immediately clear when trading would resume. Share this -





Kim Jong Un offers condolences to Syria North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message of condolence on Wednesday to Syrian President Bashar Assad. According to North Korean state media, Kim said he was confident that under Assad's leadership, "the government and people of the Syrian Arab Republic will eradicate the aftermath of the earthquake damage as soon as possible and stabilize the living conditions of the people in the afflicted areas." Syria is one of the few countries to maintain friendly relations with North Korea amid international sanctions over Kim's nuclear and missile programs. There have been no reports of Kim sending a similar message to Turkey, where the damage from the earthquake was greater.





Death toll rises to 9,200 The death has risen to at least 9,200 people, according to officials. In Turkey, at least 7,108 people are dead and 40,910 injured, according to the country's Disaster Management Authority. In Syria, at least 812 people were dead and 1,832 injured, according to the Ministry of Health. In Syrian rebel-held territories, at least 1,280 deaths were recorded, with more than 2,600 injured, according the White Helmets, a volunteer rescue force.





Photos: Boy trapped for 52 hours reunited with mother in Turkey Burak Kara / Getty Images Burak Kara / Getty Images Rescue workers carry eight year old Yigit Cakma to be reunited with his mother on Wednesday, 52 hours after the earthquake struck in Hatay, Turkey. Burak Kara / Getty Images Burak Kara / Getty Images





Erdogan to visit areas impacted by earthquakes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the areas hit hardest by Monday's 7.8 and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes. Erdogan is expected to visit the provinces of Adana, Kahramanmaras and Malatya initially. He may also visit other areas after. It was not immediately clear when Erdogan was expected to make the trip.





Photo: People wait for news of trapped loved ones in Turkey People wait for news of their loved ones, believed to be trapped under collapsed building on Tuesday in Hatay, Turkey. Burak Kara / Getty Images





