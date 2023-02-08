Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria live updates: Death toll climbs past 9,000 as rescuers race against time

Latest on quakes that hit beleaguered region
- The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquakes has soared past 9,000 and is expected to rise.
- Desperate efforts to rescue survivors continue in Turkey and Syria as frigid conditions hamper progress in some areas.
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was expected to visit affected areas Tuesday.
- The State Department has said residents of many different countries are likely to be among those affected by the devastating earthquakes.
Turkey's stock exchange suspends trading for the first time in 24 years
Turkey's stock exchange has suspended trading after the country's benchmark trading index dropped dramatically on Wednesday.
The Borsa Istanbul exchange suspended trading after two market-wide circuit beakers failed to stop a slip in the main index, which dipped 7% after markets opened.
"Trading in Equity Market and Single Stock & Index Futures and Options Contracts in the Derivatives Market has been suspended," the exchange said in a statement, according to Reuters.
This is the first time the exchange has been suspended in 24 years, according to Bloomberg.
It was not immediately clear when trading would resume.
Kim Jong Un offers condolences to Syria
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message of condolence on Wednesday to Syrian President Bashar Assad.
According to North Korean state media, Kim said he was confident that under Assad’s leadership, “the government and people of the Syrian Arab Republic will eradicate the aftermath of the earthquake damage as soon as possible and stabilize the living conditions of the people in the afflicted areas.”
Syria is one of the few countries to maintain friendly relations with North Korea amid international sanctions over Kim’s nuclear and missile programs.
There have been no reports of Kim sending a similar message to Turkey, where the damage from the earthquake was greater.
Death toll rises to 9,200
The death has risen to at least 9,200 people, according to officials.
In Turkey, at least 7,108 people are dead and 40,910 injured, according to the country’s Disaster Management Authority.
In Syria, at least 812 people were dead and 1,832 injured, according to the Ministry of Health. In Syrian rebel-held territories, at least 1,280 deaths were recorded, with more than 2,600 injured, according the White Helmets, a volunteer rescue force.
Photos: Boy trapped for 52 hours reunited with mother in Turkey
Rescue workers carry eight year old Yigit Cakma to be reunited with his mother on Wednesday, 52 hours after the earthquake struck in Hatay, Turkey.
Erdogan to visit areas impacted by earthquakes
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the areas hit hardest by Monday’s 7.8 and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes.
Erdogan is expected to visit the provinces of Adana, Kahramanmaras and Malatya initially. He may also visit other areas after.
It was not immediately clear when Erdogan was expected to make the trip.
Photo: People wait for news of trapped loved ones in Turkey
People wait for news of their loved ones, believed to be trapped under collapsed building on Tuesday in Hatay, Turkey.
Death toll soars past 9,000
Desperate search and rescue efforts are still underway in Turkey and Syria as the death toll from Monday's earthquakes soared past 9,000.
At least 9,049 people were dead as of early Wednesday morning, according to officials.
In Turkey, at least 6,957 people are dead and 22,168 injured, according to the country's Disaster Management Authority.
In Syria, at least 812 people were dead and 1,832 injured, according to the Ministry of Health. In Syrian rebel-held territories, at least 1,280 deaths were recorded, with more than 2,600 injured, according the White Helmets, a volunteer rescue force.