Updated 3 minutes ago

Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria live updates: Death toll climbs past 9,000 as rescuers race against time

Desperate efforts to find survivors continue in Turkey and Syria as frigid conditions hamper progress in some areas.

By NBC News

Latest on quakes that hit beleaguered region

  • The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquakes has soared past 9,000 and is expected to rise.
  • Desperate efforts to rescue survivors continue in Turkey and Syria as frigid conditions hamper progress in some areas.
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was expected to visit affected areas Tuesday.
  • The State Department has said residents of many different countries are likely to be among those affected by the devastating earthquakes.
3m ago / 9:01 AM UTC

Turkish quake survivors shelter in tents in snowy Malatya

3m ago / 9:00 AM UTC

Turkey's stock exchange suspends trading for the first time in 24 years

Annie Hill and Reuters

Turkey's stock exchange has suspended trading after the country's benchmark trading index dropped dramatically on Wednesday.

The Borsa Istanbul exchange suspended trading after two market-wide circuit beakers failed to stop a slip in the main index, which dipped 7% after markets opened.

"Trading in Equity Market and Single Stock & Index Futures and Options Contracts in the Derivatives Market has been suspended," the exchange said in a statement, according to Reuters.

This is the first time the exchange has been suspended in 24 years, according to Bloomberg.

It was not immediately clear when trading would resume. 

8m ago / 8:55 AM UTC

Kim Jong Un offers condolences to Syria

Kamakshi Gupta

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message of condolence on Wednesday to Syrian President Bashar Assad.

According to North Korean state media, Kim said he was confident that under Assad’s leadership, “the government and people of the Syrian Arab Republic will eradicate the aftermath of the earthquake damage as soon as possible and stabilize the living conditions of the people in the afflicted areas.”

Syria is one of the few countries to maintain friendly relations with North Korea amid international sanctions over Kim’s nuclear and missile programs.

There have been no reports of Kim sending a similar message to Turkey, where the damage from the earthquake was greater.

15m ago / 8:49 AM UTC

Death toll rises to 9,200

Chantal Da Silva

The death has risen to at least 9,200 people, according to officials.

In Turkey, at least 7,108 people are dead and 40,910 injured, according to the country’s Disaster Management Authority.

In Syria, at least 812 people were dead and 1,832 injured, according to the Ministry of Health. In Syrian rebel-held territories, at least 1,280 deaths were recorded, with more than 2,600 injured, according the White Helmets, a volunteer rescue force.

30m ago / 8:34 AM UTC

Photos: Boy trapped for 52 hours reunited with mother in Turkey

Max Butterworth

Yigit Cakmak, 8-year-old survivor at the site of a collapsed building 52 hours after an earthquake struck, on February 08, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey.
Burak Kara / Getty Images
Burak Kara / Getty Images

Rescue workers carry eight year old Yigit Cakma to be reunited with his mother on Wednesday, 52 hours after the earthquake struck in Hatay, Turkey.

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey early Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries.
Yigit Cakmak, an eight year old survivor at the site of a collapsed building, hugs his mother, after workers rescued him 52 hours after the earthquake struck, on February 08, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey.
Burak Kara / Getty Images
32m ago / 8:32 AM UTC

Syrian children pulled from rubble by earthquake rescue teams

32m ago / 8:31 AM UTC

Erdogan to visit areas impacted by earthquakes

Chantal Da Silva

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the areas hit hardest by Monday’s 7.8 and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes.

Erdogan is expected to visit the provinces of Adana, Kahramanmaras and Malatya initially. He may also visit other areas after.

It was not immediately clear when Erdogan was expected to make the trip.

32m ago / 8:31 AM UTC

Photo: People wait for news of trapped loved ones in Turkey

People wait for news of their loved ones, believed to be trapped under collapsed building on Tuesday in Hatay, Turkey.

People wait for news of their loved ones, believed to be trapped under collapsed building on Tuesday in Hatay, Turkey.
32m ago / 8:31 AM UTC

Death toll soars past 9,000

Chantal Da Silva

Desperate search and rescue efforts are still underway in Turkey and Syria as the death toll from Monday's earthquakes soared past 9,000.

At least 9,049 people were dead as of early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

In Turkey, at least 6,957 people are dead and 22,168 injured, according to the country's Disaster Management Authority.

In Syria, at least 812 people were dead and 1,832 injured, according to the Ministry of Health. In Syrian rebel-held territories, at least 1,280 deaths were recorded, with more than 2,600 injured, according the White Helmets, a volunteer rescue force.

