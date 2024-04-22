Live updates: Israeli military intel chief resigns over Oct. 7 failings; Netanyahu vows to reject U.S. sanctions on IDF unit

What we know
- The intelligence chief of the Israel Defense Forces has resigned over failures surrounding the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7. Aharon Haliva becomes the first senior Israeli figure to step down over the attack, as the IDF faces mounting criticism at home and abroad.
- The United States is expected to impose sanctions on a unit of the Israeli military accused of human rights violations in the occupied West Bank, a move that Israeli leaders have vowed to reject and warned would cast a shadow over the country's entire armed forces.
- In Gaza, doctors saved a baby from the womb of a mother who was killed alongside her husband and their other child in airstrikes on the southern city of Rafah. And in Khan Younis, Palestinian Civil Defense said they had recovered the bodies of 60 people from a mass grave inside the Nasser Hospital complex.
- As tensions over the Israel-Hamas war continue to erupt in the U.S., Columbia University will hold classes virtually as Jewish leaders warn about student safety amid pro-Palestinian protests.
Israeli military intel chief announces resignation over Oct. 7 failings
TEL AVIV — The head of Israeli military intelligence has announced his resignation, becoming the first senior official to step down after the failure to prevent the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack.
“The intelligence division under my command did not live up to the task we were entrusted with. I have carried that black day with me ever since, day after day, night after night, I will carry the pain with me forever,” Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva wrote in a letter of resignation.
Other senior security officials — including the head of the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency — have indicated they intend to resign after the war in Gaza.
Haliva’s resignation may add to pressure for accountability from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing sustained protests calling for early elections. Demonstrators say they have lost faith in his government.
Netanyahu has so far resisted calls for an early vote. And while he has promised to set up a national commission to investigate the failures of Oct.7, he has not yet given any timetable for when the probe would start or when it would report.
A similar commission looked into Israel’s failure to prepare for the joint Egyptian-Syrian attack launched in October 1973. It recommended the firing of the then-military intelligence chief along with several other generals.
Haliva said he believed that for “the sake of the State of Israel, for the sake of the people of Israel, and for the sake of future generations” a national commission should investigate the Hamas attack in a “thorough, in-depth, comprehensive, and precise manner.”
Haliva is not expected to resign immediately. He said in his letter he would remain in post until “the completion of the investigative phase” and until a successor is appointed.
Buildings around Al-Shifa hospital flattened by airstrikes
A young boy walks through the rubble of destroyed buildings yesterday after Israeli forces withdrew from Gaza City’s Al-Shifa hospital.
Columbia to hold classes virtually as Jewish leaders warn about safety amid tensions over pro-Palestinian protests
A growing number of leaders and organizations have called on Columbia University and its president to protect students amid reports of antisemitic and offensive statements and actions on and near its campus, which has been the site this week of a pro-Palestinian encampment and protest.
The protest and encampment on campus has drawn attention to the right of free speech and the rights of students to feel safe from violence, with a campus rabbi recommending Jewish students return home for their own safety.
Columbia President Nemat “Minouche” Shafik said classes would be held virtually today, and said school leaders would be coming together to discuss a way to bring an end to “this crisis.”