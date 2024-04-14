Live updates: Israel says it foiled Iranian attack, shooting down 300 drones and missiles with U.S. help

What we know
- Israel hailed the success of its aerial defenses in the face of an unprecedented direct attack from Iran in which 99% of the barrage of 300 drones and cruise and ballistic missiles were shot down before they reached their targets.
- Iran launched the attack in retaliation for the April 1 Israeli bombing of its consular building in Syria that killed two of Tehran’s top commanders, with Iranian officials threatening a "much larger" attack if Israel launches a counterstrike.
- There is concern among top U.S. officials that Israel could respond quickly to Iran’s attacks without thinking through potential fallout afterward, according to a senior administration official and a senior defense official.
- President Joe Biden will convene a meeting of G7 leaders today to discuss a "united diplomatic response" to the attack and the United Nations Security Council will also meet amid fears of a broader conflict while the Israel-Hamas war continues to devastate the Gaza Strip.
U.S. Embassy in Israel lifts shelter-in-place warning for employees
U.S. government workers and their families in Israel no longer need to take shelter after the threat of drone and missile attacks "diminished," the American embassy said in a statement early today.
The embassy however retains its previous cautious travel advice for U.S. citizens, which limits personal travel to between Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and no further south than Be'er Sheva.
Schools are closed across Israel today — Sunday is the first day of the working week is Israel — and many flights are canceled.
"The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem reminds U.S. citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness as security incidents often take place without warning," the statement said.
Israeli defense minister: 'Campaign is not over'
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned that the confrontation between Iran and Israel "is not over."
“The campaign is not over yet ... We must be prepared for every scenario,” Gallant said in a statement released early today.
"Overnight, the whole world saw the true face of Iran — a terrorist state that attacked the State of Israel from a distance of 1,500 km and in doing so also attempted to employ all of its proxies," Gallant said in a statement released early today.
"On the other hand, the world also saw the power of a coalition, and how Israel, together with the United States and additional partners, stood together and thwarted this attack," he said.
Airspaces reopened in Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq
Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq have reopened their airspaces after closing them last night amid the Iranian attack on Israel, Reuters reported, citing Jordan and Lebanese state television and Iraq’s aviation authority.
Israel reopened its airspace at 7:30 a.m. local time Sunday (12:30 a.m. ET), though flight schedules from Tel Aviv may still be affected.
Jordan is one of the countries believed to have taken part in the coalition intercepting Iranian drones and missiles that traveled through its airspace.
Iranians gather in central Tehran after strike on Israel
Demonstrators waving Iranian and Palestinian flags gathered at Palestine Square in Tehran early this morning, after Iran launched a drone and missile attack on Israel.Others gathered outside the British embassy in the Iranian capital late last night.
Biden says he will coordinate a ‘united diplomatic response’ to Iran with G7 leaders
President Joe Biden said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last night, reaffirming the United States’ commitment to the security of Israel.
Military forces followed Biden’s direction to help Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles, the president said. He also praised the country’s ability to fend off attacks as a sign to others who threaten the security of Israel.
“Tomorrow, I will convene my fellow G7 leaders to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran’s brazen attack,” Biden said. “My team will engage with their counterparts across the region. And we will stay in close touch with Israel’s leaders.”
Though no U.S. forces have been attacked, Biden said America will “remain vigilant to all threats.” He condemned the Iranian regime’s attack tonight in the “strongest possible terms.”
Iran launched over 300 projectiles, Israeli military says
Israel intercepted 99% of the more than 300 projectiles launched by Iran, and is ready for “any further developments and scenarios,” Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said.
Among the projectiles were some 30 cruise missiles, none of which made it into Israel, Hagari said in a televised statement. Only a “few” of the more than 120 ballistic missiles launched entered Israel, with the rest being intercepted, he added.
Some of the ballistic missiles hit the Nevatim airbase, but they caused only minor infrastructure damage, and the base remained operational, Hagari said.
A 10-year-old girl was severely injured by shrapnel, but there were no immediate reports of other Israeli injuries or deaths, Hagari said.
“Iran did something very serious, very severe this night, as it pushed the Middle East toward escalation. We will do whatever is necessary in order to defend the citizens of the state of Israel,” he said.