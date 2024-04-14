Live updates: Israel says it foiled Iranian attack, shooting down 300 drones and missiles with U.S. help

U.S. government workers and their families in Israel no longer need to take shelter after the threat of drone and missile attacks "diminished," the American embassy said in a statement early today.

The embassy however retains its previous cautious travel advice for U.S. citizens, which limits personal travel to between Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and no further south than Be'er Sheva.

Schools are closed across Israel today — Sunday is the first day of the working week is Israel — and many flights are canceled.

"The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem reminds U.S. citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness as security incidents often take place without warning," the statement said.