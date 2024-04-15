Iran attack live updates: Israel War Cabinet to meet on response as world leaders urge restraint

What to know
- Israel is weighing its next steps after Iran's retaliatory attack over the weekend, with an Israeli official telling NBC News that the country will respond but that no final decision has been made on the scale or timing of that response. The country's War Cabinet will convene today after an hourslong meeting last night.
- The two countries clashed at an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, with Tehran insisting it does not seek further escalation after launching the barrage of 300 drones and missiles, but warning of more "decisive" strikes in retaliation to any Israeli counterattack.
- U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said it was time to “step back from the brink” as a chorus of world leaders urged restraint. President Joe Biden has warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against launching new strikes on Iran, and said that the U.S. would not participate in any offensive actions against Iran, but has privately said he fears that Netanyahu is trying to drag the U.S. into a wider conflict, officials told NBC News.
Israeli war cabinet to reconvene on response to Iran attack
TEL AVIV — The Israeli War Cabinet will meet today at 7 a.m. ET, an Israeli official told NBC News.
It comes after an Israeli official told NBC News following an hourslong meeting of the War Cabinet last night that the country would respond to the retaliatory strikes but that the scope and timing of that response had not yet been decided.
The official said that among the considerations were whether Israel needed to retaliate immediately or could afford to wait, and what impact any escalation against Iran would have on Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip.
Israeli schools to reopen, gathering restrictions relaxed
Schools are set to reopen in Israel today after they were shut as a security measure over the weekend due to Iran's retaliatory strikes, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement on X.
Restrictions on public gatherings have also been lifted after a "situational assessment," it added.
Israeli military commanders gather at Kirya base in Tel Aviv
Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi leads a situational assessment at the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv yesterday.
