Iran attack live updates: Israel War Cabinet to meet on response as world leaders urge restraint

TEL AVIV — The Israeli War Cabinet will meet today at 7 a.m. ET, an Israeli official told NBC News.

It comes after an Israeli official told NBC News following an hourslong meeting of the War Cabinet last night that the country would respond to the retaliatory strikes but that the scope and timing of that response had not yet been decided.

The official said that among the considerations were whether Israel needed to retaliate immediately or could afford to wait, and what impact any escalation against Iran would have on Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip.