Iran attack live updates: House Speaker plans vote on Israel aid, IDF vows retaliation for strikes

What we know
- House Speaker Mike Johnson has outlined a plan to pass aid for Israel through Congress, separating it from support for Ukraine and Taiwan in a bid to overcome conservative objections to funding Kyiv's war effort.
- Israel's response to Iran's unprecedented weekend attack may be ''imminent,'' a source told NBC News. The response is expected to be limited in scope and most likely involve strikes against Iranian military forces and Tehran-backed proxies outside Iran, according to four U.S. officials.
- A coordinated protest effort across the U.S. brought traffic to a standstill in major cities, as pro-Palestinian activists push to keep attention on the Israel-Hamas war that has devastated the Gaza Strip.
Johnson outlines House plan to vote on foreign aid bills
House Speaker Mike Johnson spoke to reporters after a GOP conference meeting that he said was “fruitful and productive” and outlined his plan to put four national security bills on the House floor: Israel aid, Ukraine aid, Indo-Pacific aid and a fourth measure that includes GOP national security priorities that would include more sanctions on Iran.
“Every member ultimately will be able to vote their own conscience on all of these matters and everyone have an opportunity to weigh in and bring the amendments that they think are suitable,” said Johnson, R-La.
He said that he would prefer to send each bill to the Senate individually but that no final decision has been made.
If bill text comes out tomorrow, as is the hope, Johnson said, the House might not vote on the packages until Friday. The House is scheduled to leave Thursday afternoon and be in recess next week, but that could change.
Israeli army chief vows a response to Iran's attack
Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi spoke to officers at Nevatim airbase in southern Israel yesterday. He vowed Israel would respond to Iran's attack over the weekend.