Live updates: Israel carried out strike in Iran, source says

The information desk at Tehran Mehrabad Airport said all flights are suspended until 10:30 a.m. local time (3 a.m. ET).

Mehrabad Airport is not the international airport in Tehran — it is a city airport.

The website of Imam Khomeini International Airport, just outside Tehran, said all departures were delayed until 10:55 a.m.

Flights were suspended in Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz, the state media agency IRNA reported earlier.