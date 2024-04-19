Live updates: Israel carried out strike in Iran, source says

What we know
- A person familiar with the situation told NBC News that Israel carried out an operation in Iran. Earlier, Israeli officials notified U.S. officials that a response was coming.
- Israel has vowed it would respond to Iran's attack on Saturday, when Iran fired more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel. The strikes did not cause widespread damage, and no deaths were reported.
- A counterstrike would be likely to deepen anxieties in capitals worldwide about the prospect of an all-out war in the Middle East.
- The Iranian strikes were in retaliation for an Israeli strike April 1 on an Iranian consular building in Syria, which killed two of Tehran’s top generals.
Tehran's Mehrabad Airport says flights are suspended
The information desk at Tehran Mehrabad Airport said all flights are suspended until 10:30 a.m. local time (3 a.m. ET).
Mehrabad Airport is not the international airport in Tehran — it is a city airport.
The website of Imam Khomeini International Airport, just outside Tehran, said all departures were delayed until 10:55 a.m.
Flights were suspended in Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz, the state media agency IRNA reported earlier.
Tehran vowed 'decisive, definitive and regretful' response before strike
Iran's foreign minister issued a stern warning to the Israeli government earlier today. In an interview with CNN, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian cautioned that Iran's response to any attacks from Israel would be "decisive, definitive and regretful."
"We do not seek to create tension and crisis or increase such situations in the Middle East, and we sincerely hope the Israeli regime does not repeat this egregious error," he added.
Nuclear sites in Isfahan are safe, Iran state media says
State-backed Iranian media FARS reported that nuclear sites in Isfahan are safe amid an Israeli strike on the country.
“Some reports from foreign news agencies about incidents in these facilities is incorrect,” reported the news agency, which is aligned with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Isfahan is in central Iran. A military factory there was attacked last year.
Iran's weekend strike was country's first direct military assault on Israel
Iran’s attack on Saturday marked the first time the country’s theocratic regime has launched a direct military assault on Israel. It came less than two weeks after Israel bombing of an Iranian diplomatic compound in Damascus, which killed seven Iranian military commanders.
Israel, the U.S. and their allies managed to fend off the Iranian drone and missile attacks, which caused relatively little harm or damage.
U.S. not involved in Israeli strike in Iran
The U.S. was not involved in Israel's strike in Iran, a source familiar with the situation confirmed, adding that there was a pre-notification to the U.S. from the Israelis about the strike.
No comment from Netanyahu's office
A source in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office declined to comment on the reported strike in Iran.
The Israel Defense Forces spokesman’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Flights suspended from Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz, Iran state news says
Flights in the Iranian cities of Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz were suspended Friday morning, the state-run IRNA news agency reported amid reports of a possible strike in the country.
“The flights out of these airports have not been canceled up to this point, they have been suspended. Passengers before leaving, check flight information,” the news agency said on Telegram.
Israel has carried out operation in Iran tonight, source says
A person familiar with the situation told NBC News that Israel carried out an operation in Iran tonight.
Separately, Israeli officials notified U.S. officials earlier today that a response was coming.
The Israeli Embassy in Washington declined to comment on whether Israel has launched an attack on Iran.
The CIA declined to comment.
U.S. has said it will defend Israel, not engage in offensive operations against Iran
President Joe Biden told Israeli leaders that while the U.S. commitment to defend Israel is ironclad, the U.S. would not participate in offensive operations against Iran, a senior administration official told NBC News.
U.S. officials have told NBC News that Washington was concerned about Israel’s responding quickly without thinking through the potential fallout.
Iran’s foreign minister warned today of response to any force
Iran “will not hesitate a bit to assert its inherent right to give a decisive and proper response” to any use of force against it by Israel, Iran’s foreign affairs minister told the United Nations today.
Hossein Amirabdollahian said that Iran’s attack Saturday on Israel, which he said was a forced response to Israel's April 1 attack on is embassy in Syria, was over.
“Iran’s legitimate defense and countermeasures have been concluded,” Amirabdollahian said. “Therefore the Israeli regime, the terrorist Israeli regime, must be compelled to stop any further military adventurism against our interests.”
“Certainly in case of any use of force by the Israeli regime and violating our sovereignty, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate a bit to assert its inherent right to give a decisive and proper response to it, to make the regime regret its actions,” he said.
Iran’s attack by drones and missiles was mostly thwarted, but some damage was done in Israel, officials said.
Two Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders — Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Gen. Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi — were killed in the Israeli strike on an Iranian consular building in Syria. Five other Revolutionary Guard members were also killed.