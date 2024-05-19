Iran President Raisi's helicopter crashes: Search and rescue efforts underway

The latest on Raisi's crash:
- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's condition remains unclear after a helicopter he was on suffered a "crash landing," according to state media.
- At least 40 rescue teams, including drones and search dogs, have been deployed, state media reported. Bad weather and heavy fog in the area where the helicopter was believed to have gone down were making it difficult for rescuers to reach the site.
- The officials were returning from the border with the country of Azerbaijan — in the northwest of the country, some 375 miles from the capital of Tehran — where Raisi was inaugurating a dam on the Aras river with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.
- The official Instagram account for Raisi asked for Iranians to pray for the president and his delegation.
2 helicopters from Raisi convoy reach their destination safely: state TV
According to Iranian English-language state news agency Press TV, two helicopters from Raisi’s convoy carrying government ministers and officials had reached their destination safely.
Press TV did not add any details about who exactly had landed safely.
Official Instagram for Iranian president asks for prayers
The official Instagram page for Ebrahim Raisi, the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, posted a request for prayers today after news that his helicopter made a crash landing.
Raisi's photo was posted to the account's "stories" with the words "Khatm Salavat" written across it the large font. The term "Salavat" is referring to an Islamic prayer praising the prophet and the prophet's family.
The post requested Iranians pray for Raisi's health as well as the delegation he was traveling with, which included the president's security detail, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and East Azerbaijan's governor, Malik Rahmati.
Their conditions are currently unknown.
Iran interior minister says search and rescue teams were delayed by bad weather
Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told state television that heavy fog and bad weather delayed the search and rescue teams from being able to reach the site of the crash.
“There have been contacts with [the president’s] companions, but given that the area is mountainous and it is difficult to establish contacts. We hope that the rescue teams will reach the site of the incident sooner and give us more information,” he told IRINN, a state television channel.
He also added that though the area is remote, the rescue work is "under control."
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev says his prayers are with Raisi
BAKU, Azerbaijan — Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said he was profoundly troubled by news of the Iranian president's helicopter crash landing after bidding a friendly farewell to Ebrahim Raisi earlier in the day.
"Today, after bidding a friendly farewell to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, we were profoundly troubled by the news of a helicopter carrying the top delegation crash-landing in Iran," Aliyev said.
"Our prayers to Allah Almighty are with President Ebrahim Raisi and the accompanying delegation. As a neighbor, friend, and brotherly country, the Republic of Azerbaijan stands ready to offer any assistance needed."