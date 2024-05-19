Iran President Raisi's helicopter crashes: Search and rescue efforts underway

The official Instagram page for Ebrahim Raisi, the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, posted a request for prayers today after news that his helicopter made a crash landing.

Raisi's photo was posted to the account's "stories" with the words "Khatm Salavat" written across it the large font. The term "Salavat" is referring to an Islamic prayer praising the prophet and the prophet's family.

The post requested Iranians pray for Raisi's health as well as the delegation he was traveling with, which included the president's security detail, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and East Azerbaijan's governor, Malik Rahmati.

Their conditions are currently unknown.