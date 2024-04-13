Live updates: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel has begun

What we know about the strikes
- The strikes come weeks after a suspected Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria’s capital, Damascus, killed two of Tehran’s top commanders. Iran vowed revenge for the attack.
- The U.S. has restricted travel for its staff in Israel “out of an abundance of caution” and worked to persuade Tehran to avoid escalation that could spiral into a Middle East war.
- President Joe Biden has said America’s “commitment to Israel’s security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad.” Israel’s defense minister has warned that “a direct Iranian attack will require an appropriate Israeli response against Iran.”
- More than 33,600 people have now been killed in Gaza, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry, with 256 Israeli soldiers killed in six months of war with Hamas.
Iran launches drones towards Israel
Iran has launched drones towards Israel, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a statement, in an attack that Tehran had promised to carry out after its embassy in Damascus was hit last week.
U.S. restricts travel for Israel staff as Iran attack fears rise
The United States has restricted travel for its staff in Israel, as fears grow of an imminent retaliatory attack by Iran.
The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem issued a security alert Thursday restricting its employees and their family members from personal travel outside the greater Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Be’er Sheva areas until further notice “out of an abundance of caution.”
Israel threatened to strike Iran directly if it launches attack from its territory
Israel’s foreign minister threatened Wednesday that his country’s forces would strike Iran directly if the Islamic Republic launched an attack from its territory against Israel.
“If Iran attacks from its territory, Israel will respond and attack in Iran,” Israel Katz said in a post on X in Farsi and Hebrew.