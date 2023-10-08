Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Netanyahu warns of long war after surprise militant attack

What we know
- Fighting raged into a second day after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel.
- Israeli soldiers were still battling to retake control of territory in the country's south from Hamas fighters and exchanged fire with Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group in the north. Israeli strikes also leveled buildings in the densely populated Gaza Strip.
- Hamas fighters have taken a number of civilians and soldiers hostage, a dramatic development captured in videos shared widely across social media.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that his country would take "mighty vengeance" for the attacks. Urging the residents of Gaza to evacuate, he warned of a "long and difficult war" to come.
- Over 200 Israelis have been killed, Israel's Foreign Ministry said. At least 313 people were killed in retaliatory Israeli strikes on Gaza, the Palestinian health ministry said.
- NBC News’s Raf Sanchez is reporting from Sderot, Israel.
Hamas still engaged in 'fierce clashes' inside Israel
Hamas remain involved in "fierce clashes in several combat sites" inside Israel, according to a military announcement from the al-Qassam brigades, the armed wing of the militant group.
Combat sites include Ofakim, Sderot, Yad Mordechai, Kfar Azza, Be’eri Whitted, and Kissufim in southern Israel, using artillery and rocket-propelled grenades, according to the group.
Gaza death toll tops 300
Palestinian health authorities said in a statement Sunday that 313 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip and 1,990 people have been wounded.
The statement added that seven people had been killed in cities in the West Bank and 50 people had suffered minor to moderate injuries.
Photo: Israeli tanks take position along Lebanon border
Israeli soldiers armed with artillery cannons man their position at an undisclosed location in northern Israel bordering Lebanon on Sunday.
Hezbollah fires on Israeli positions in 'solidarity' with Hamas
Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group fired dozens of rockets and shells on Sunday at three Israeli positions in a disputed area along the country’s border with Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
Hezbollah, a militant group allied with Hamas in Lebanon, said in a statement that the attack using “large numbers of rockets and shells” was in solidarity with the “Palestinian resistance.” It said the Israeli positions were directly hit.
Israel’s military fired back at the Lebanese areas, but there was no immediate word on casualties. The Israeli army said it shelled the areas where the fire came from on the Lebanese side of the border.
Chebaa Farms was captured by Israel from Syria during the 1967 Mideast war, but Lebanon considers it and the nearby Kfar Chouba hills as Lebanese territories.
The Golan Heights were annexed by Israel in 1981.
China calls for end to hostilities, two-state solution
China weighed in on the war Sunday by calling for an immediate end to hostilities and a resumption of peace talks.
“The fundamental way out of the conflict lies in implementing the two-state solution and establishing an independent State of Palestine,” a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said in a Q&A published Sunday morning.
The spokesperson defined the war as one between “Palestine and Israel,” despite the leading role that militant group Hamas played in carrying out Saturday’s attacks.
“We call on relevant parties to remain calm, exercise restraint and immediately end the hostilities to protect civilians and avoid further deterioration of the situation,” the Ministry of Foreign affairs spokesperson said.
Hamas rockets strike hospital in Israeli town
Before daybreak on Sunday, militants fired more rockets from Gaza, hitting a hospital in the Israeli coastal town of Ashkelon. The hospital sustained damage, said senior hospital official Tal Bergman.
Video provided by Barzilai Medical Center showed a large hole punched into a wall and chunks of debris scattered on the ground of what appeared to be an empty room and a hallway. There was no report of casualties.
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza had intensified after nightfall, flattening residential buildings in giant explosions, including a 14-story tower that held dozens of apartments as well as Hamas offices in central Gaza City. Israeli forces fired a warning just before.
Around 3 a.m., a loudspeaker atop a mosque in Gaza City blared a stark warning to residents of nearby apartment buildings: Evacuate immediately. Just minutes later, an Israeli airstrike reduced one nearby five-story building to ashes.
After one Israeli strike, a Hamas rocket barrage hit four cities, including Tel Aviv and a nearby suburb. Throughout the day, Hamas fired more than 3,500 rockets, the Israeli military said.
Netanyahu: 'We are embarking on a long and difficult war'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country is “embarking on a long and difficult war” that aimed to “destroy enemy forces” who had penetrated into Israel.
Concluding a meeting of Israel’s security cabinet Saturday, Netanyahu said Israel had begun an “offensive phase which will continue with neither limitations nor respite until the objectives are achieved,” according to a statement from his office posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.