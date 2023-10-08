Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Netanyahu warns of long war after surprise militant attack

Combat sites include Ofakim, Sderot, Yad Mordechai, Kfar Azza, Be’eri Whitted, and Kissufim in southern Israel, using artillery and rocket-propelled grenades, according to the group.

Hamas remain involved in "fierce clashes in several combat sites" inside Israel, according to a military announcement from the al-Qassam brigades, the armed wing of the militant group.

The statement added that seven people had been killed in cities in the West Bank and 50 people had suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Palestinian health authorities said in a statement Sunday that 313 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip and 1,990 people have been wounded.

Israeli soldiers armed with artillery cannons man their position at an undisclosed location in northern Israel bordering Lebanon on Sunday.

Hezbollah fires on Israeli positions in 'solidarity' with Hamas

Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group fired dozens of rockets and shells on Sunday at three Israeli positions in a disputed area along the country’s border with Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Hezbollah, a militant group allied with Hamas in Lebanon, said in a statement that the attack using “large numbers of rockets and shells” was in solidarity with the “Palestinian resistance.” It said the Israeli positions were directly hit.

Israel’s military fired back at the Lebanese areas, but there was no immediate word on casualties. The Israeli army said it shelled the areas where the fire came from on the Lebanese side of the border.

Chebaa Farms was captured by Israel from Syria during the 1967 Mideast war, but Lebanon considers it and the nearby Kfar Chouba hills as Lebanese territories.

The Golan Heights were annexed by Israel in 1981.