Israel-Hamas war live updates: IDF steps up Gaza attacks; Netanyahu warns of 'long and difficult' fight

What we know
- Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of a long and difficult war ahead and said the conflict had entered its “second stage” after ground troops entered Gaza in an expansion of fighting. Israel’s military said its fighter jets struck more than 450 Hamas targets in Gaza in the last day.
- Internet and phone connectivity disrupted by Israel's heavy bombardment were restored for many people in Gaza Sunday, according to telecommunications provider Paltel and a member of NBC News' Crew.
- Relatives of the Israelis held hostage by Hamas have asked Netanyahu to halt the airstrikes on Gaza and resume rescue negotiations. At least 229 people were taken captive during the Oct. 7 terrorist attack — including infants and young children.
- More than 7,000 people, including women and children, have died in Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials. In Israel, about 1,400 people have died.
- Pro-Palestinian demonstrations have taken place in cities across the world including London, Paris and New York, where protesters marched across the Brooklyn Bridge.
U.N. Security Council schedules emergency meeting on Gaza offensive
The United Nations Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting on Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza on Monday afternoon.
Condemning the violence, The United Arab Emirates, the Arab representative on the council, called for a ceasefire, according to the Associated Press.
This puts it at odds with other Security Council members such as the United States.
Fighter jets struck more than 450 Hamas targets, IDF says
ISRAEL/GAZA-BORDER — Israel’s military said its fighter jets struck more than 450 Hamas targets in Gaza in the last day.
Targets include operational command centers, observation posts and anti-tank missile launch posts, the Israel Defense Forces said.
Operations were also underway as part of an expansion of ground activities, according to the IDF.
Communications returning in Gaza Strip
ISRAEL/GAZA BORDER — Some communication services have returned in the Gaza Strip, according to telecommunications provider Paltel.
Paltel said early Sunday local time that crews have been working to repair damage to the internal grid network infrastructure. It said landline, mobile and internet services disrupted Friday “due to the ongoing aggression” were being gradually restored.
A member of NBC News’ crew in the Gaza Strip also said internet and communications were working.
Israeli hostages’ families protest intensifying attacks on Gaza
IDF urges civilians to move away from northern Gaza
Urgency is rising in efforts to clear residents from northern Gaza, particularly those near Hamas strongholds, a spokesman for the Israeli miltary said yesterday.
“The Israel Defense Forces is expanding its operations,” Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a video posted to social media Saturday night. “We are moving to the next phase of our war against Hamas in Gaza.”
During the video address, Hagari said Israel has been telling Gazans for two weeks to get out of the northern region and move south.
“Today, we increase the urgency of that warning,” he said.
He described such a move for civilians as temporary.
