Israel-Hamas war live updates: Water and power cut off as fighting rages around Gaza's hospitals

- Israeli ground troops fighting Hamas pushed deeper into Gaza City. Local health officials and residents have reported intense bombardment and the presence of military vehicles in the vicinity of a number of hospitals.
- A senior Israeli security official said at least one strike at Al-Shifa was from a projectile launched by a militant group, he did not say which one. This is the second time Israel has claimed a misfired rocket has hit a hospital. They did not confirm whether Israel had launched any strikes on hospitals.
- Saudi Arabia will host a joint Islamic-Arab summit on Saturday to discuss the "exceptional circumstances taking place in Gaza." Saudi Arabia's main rival in the region, Iran, will be respresented by President Ebrahim Raisi.
- More Pro-Palestinian protests are planned in several European cities today, including London where hundreds of thousands people are expected to gather. Yesterday, demonstrators shut down Grand Central Station in New York.
- More than 1.6 million people have been displaced in Gaza, and health officials there say more than 11,078 have been killed. Israel says 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas terrorist attack Oct. 7, with 239 people still held hostage in Gaza.
Group of Jews and Arabs come together to spread peace in Israel
A group of Jews and Arabs are working together to protect each other and spread peace across the ancient city of Jaffa, Israel.
The group, which has around 3,000 members, puts up posters promoting peace and a helpline for reporting violence.
“This land can hold more than one narrative, more than one religious national narrative,” volunteer Jean-Marc Liling said. “I think we have to get beyond the justified fear of each other.”
Netanyahu meets heads of communities from around Gaza strip
TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has praised the resilience of communities near the Gaza strip that were targeted in deadly attacks by Hamas last month, and renewed a vow to neutralize the Palestinian militant group.
At a meeting with community leaders from the region Friday, Netanyahu said: “First of all (our priority is) to restore security — to make sure that there is no Hamas and that Hamas does not return — but also to make sure that there will be a strong life afterward.”
Palestinian-American family describe fear, humiliation in Gaza
A Palestinian-American family trapped in Gaza for a month as Israeli forces showered the enclave with munitions expressed gratitude for home after returning to Massachusetts on Monday.
Abood Okal, Wafaa Abuzayda, and their 1-year-old son, Yousef Okal, were visiting relatives in northern Gaza when Hamas militants attacked Israel, sparking retaliatory waves of shelling and leaving them trapped in Gaza.
For the next 27 days they prayed for their survival. “Our biggest hope was that this is a nightmare that we wake up from,” Abood Okal said.
U.S. trying to help get fuel to Gaza hospitals, top diplomat tells U.N.
A top U.S. official at the United Nations told the U.N. Security Council today that the U.S. has been working to help get fuel to hospitals in Gaza.
“We know that hospitals are in desperate need of fuel. The United States has been working tirelessly to put in place mechanisms to enable the fuel to reach hospitals and to meet other urgent needs in the south,” said Robert Wood, a U.S. representative in the United Nations. “But I also want to make clear that we share Israel’s concerns about Hamas’ hoarding and siphoning of fuel in northern Gaza. This is unacceptable, and we must all call it out.”
Though hundreds of aid trucks have entered Gaza since the war began last month, they have not been allowed to bring fuel because of Israel’s concern that it could be used by Hamas to power rockets.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said earlier today on social media that Al-Quds Hospital in northern Gaza was at risk of closing because of a lack of fuel and aid.
