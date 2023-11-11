Israel-Hamas war live updates: Water and power cut off as fighting rages around Gaza's hospitals

Group of Jews and Arabs come together to spread peace in Israel

A group of Jews and Arabs are working together to protect each other and spread peace across the ancient city of Jaffa, Israel.

The group, which has around 3,000 members, puts up posters promoting peace and a helpline for reporting violence.

“This land can hold more than one narrative, more than one religious national narrative,” volunteer Jean-Marc Liling said. “I think we have to get beyond the justified fear of each other.”