Israel-Hamas war live updates: Airstrikes pound Gaza as Israel expands ground operation

IDF says it killed Hamas figure who ‘commanded’ paraglider attacks

ASHDOD — The Israel Defense Forces on Saturday said that its fighter jets killed Asem Abu Rakaba, who it said directed attackers who used paragliders to enter Israel on the Oct. 7 terror attacks.

He was head of Hamas’ “Aerial Array” the IDF said. It said Abu Rakaba took part in the planning of the Oct. 7 attacks.

“He took part in planning the October 7 massacre and commanded the terrorists who infiltrated Israel on paragliders and was responsible for the drone attacks on IDF posts,” the IDF said on social media.

Video released by the IDF showed an airstrike hitting what appeared to be a building. The IDF said Abu Rakaba “was responsible for Hamas’ UAVs, drones, paragliders, aerial detection and defense.”

NBC News has not independently confirmed his death.