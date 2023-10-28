Israel-Hamas war live updates: Airstrikes pound Gaza as Israel expands ground operation

What we know
- Israel stepped-up bombardment and artillery fire on the Gaza Strip overnight and into the morning. The Israel Defense Forces said its fighter jets struck 150 “underground targets.”
- The head of Hamas' aerial wing, was killed, the IDF said, adding that he directed paragliders during the Oct. 7 terror attacks. Fighter jets also struck the commander of the group's naval forces, it said.
- Ahead of the strikes on Gaza, a near-total blackout of internet and cellphone service was reported by witnesses inside the enclave and companies that monitor global connectivity.
- U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement that Gaza was "facing a total collapse with unimaginable consequences for more than 2 million civilians."
- More than 7,000 people, including women and children, have died in Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials. In Israel, about 1,400 people have died.
- At least 229 people were taken hostage during the Oct. 7 terrorist attack — some of them infants and small children.
IDF says it killed Hamas figure who ‘commanded’ paraglider attacks
ASHDOD — The Israel Defense Forces on Saturday said that its fighter jets killed Asem Abu Rakaba, who it said directed attackers who used paragliders to enter Israel on the Oct. 7 terror attacks.
He was head of Hamas’ “Aerial Array” the IDF said. It said Abu Rakaba took part in the planning of the Oct. 7 attacks.
“He took part in planning the October 7 massacre and commanded the terrorists who infiltrated Israel on paragliders and was responsible for the drone attacks on IDF posts,” the IDF said on social media.
Video released by the IDF showed an airstrike hitting what appeared to be a building. The IDF said Abu Rakaba “was responsible for Hamas’ UAVs, drones, paragliders, aerial detection and defense.”
NBC News has not independently confirmed his death.
Ramaswamy previews Republican Jewish Coalition speech
AMES, Iowa — GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy previewed the speech he’s slated to give at the Republican Jewish Coalition Summit while talking to the press after a campaign event.
Ramaswamy stands in stark contrast to the rest of the Republican presidential field in his messaging for American support to Israel in its war with Hamas. The 38-year-old businessman has been urging against an Israeli ground invasion of Gaza without Israel clearly defining its objectives. He believes a ground invasion might spark a broader regional conflict that could result in American boots on the ground.
“I’m planning on talking about [former Israel Prime Minister] David Ben Gurion,” said Ramaswamy, previewing the speech he’s set to give on Saturday morning in Las Vegas. “He wanted Israel to stand on its own feet without relying on the sympathies of anybody else,” Ramaswamy added.
“The whole point of Israel was to say that the Jews would never rely on the fleeting sympathies of those in another land. That it was going to be the Jews, by their own self-sufficiency, that had the Jewish state unto itself.”
IDF says it struck 150 ‘underground targets’ in northern Gaza
ASHDOD, Israel — The Israel Defense Forces says that its fighter jets struck 150 “underground targets” in northern Gaza.
They included “terror tunnels, underground combat spaces and additional underground infrastructure,” the IDF said.
“Furthermore, several Hamas terrorists were killed,” the military said. Video released by the IDF shows blasts illuminating the night sky, as well as overhead video of airstrikes hitting buildings.
The claim comes after NBC News crews witnessed bombardments in Gaza that were the most sustained since seen in their time by the Israel-Gaza border. Israel’s military also said it was increasing ground operations as it wages a war against Hamas.
Israeli Foreign Minister: ‘We reject outright’ U.N. call for cease-fire
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said today, “We reject outright the U.N. General Assembly’s despicable call for a cease-fire” and vowed that Hamas would be crushed.
“Israel intends to eliminate Hamas just as the world dealt with the Nazis and ISIS,” Cohen wrote on X.
Earlier, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution that called for a humanitarian truce, but which was criticized for not mentioning Hamas. The United States was among the countries that voted against it, citing that omission.
