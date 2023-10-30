Israel-Hamas war live updates: Fears rise over strikes near Gaza hospitals

What we know
- Israeli troops backed by tanks and aircraft continued to press into the Gaza Strip after a weekend of intense bombing that plunged the enclave into darkness and cut it off from most of the world. The Israel Defense Forces said it had struck over 600 "terror targets" in Gaza over the past few days, including weapons depots and anti-tank missile launching positions. a
- The Israeli military also said it had struck targets belonging to the Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, and a military building in Iran-allied Syria.
- Bombs have hit as close to 200 feet from Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City, where thousands of people are sheltering despite Israeli evacuation orders, a spokesperson for the Palestine Red Crescent Society told NBC News. Staff have warned that evacuating patients from the site would be impossible.
- More than 1 million people have displaced in Gaza where Palestinian health officials say over 8,000 people, including women and children, have died. Some 1,400 people were killed in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, which triggered the siege of Gaza, and 239 are being held hostage — including infants and children.
- In Russia's predominantly Muslim region of Dagestan hundreds of protesters stormed an airport when a plane from Israel arrived, the interior ministry told Reuters Monday.
Anti-Israel protesters protesters storm airport in Russia's Dagestan region
Russian law enforcement agencies have taken control of an airport in a predominantly Muslim Dagestan region, arresting 60 people after hundreds swarmed the airport on Sunday when a plane from Israel arrived.
"More than 150 active participants in the riots were identified," the ministry of internal affairs for the northern region said, adding that nine police officers had been injured.
Videos verified by NBC News showed protestors at the Makhachkala airport waving Palestinian flags and shouting "Allahu Akbar," or "God is Great," as they broke glass doors and ran throughout the airport and the tarmac. One video showed the mob questioning an airport employee outside the plane, who said the passengers had left. Another group attempted to topple a police car.
Israel on Sunday urged Russian authorities to protect all Israeli citizens and Jews.
Strikes heard less than 200ft from Gaza hospital, health official says
ASHDOD, Israel — Blasts have rung out less than 200ft from the Al-Quds hospital in Gaza City which is sheltering thousands of people, a spokesperson for the Palestine Red Crescent Society told NBC News by telephone this morning.
Mny women and children are among at least 14,000 people packed into the facility and a large number need medical care, said Nebal Farsakh. She added that others simply believed it would be the safest place to shelter from Israeli strikes in northern Gaza.
Farsakh said the hospital received at least two warnings calls ordering officials to evacuate the facility. “They ask people to evacuate themselves with no transportation, with no fuel, no cars. How are they going to make it?” she said, adding that the area surrounding the hospital has come under intense bombardment, she said.
The Israel Defense Forces did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC News on whether warning calls were made or whether the area surrounding the hospital was being targeted.
Hostage negotiations stalled over Hamas demand for fuel deliveries to Gaza
Talks to free some of the hostages held by militant group Hamas stalled over Israel’s unwillingness to send fuel to Gaza, its base, and Hamas’ objection to guaranteeing it would release a large number of foreign captives, according to a former U.S. official with knowledge of the ongoing negotiations over the release of some of the estimated 230 hostages.
“Hamas has been insistent on receiving fuel,” said the former U.S. official, who asked not to be named because they were not authorized to talk publicly. “The Israel and U.S. side, plus other countries, want a large batch of their citizens released.”
Threats to Cornell Jewish Living Center reported to FBI
Threats to Cornell University’s Jewish community were reported to the FBI as a possible hate crime, the university’s president said Sunday in a letter to the Cornell community.
“Earlier today, a series of horrendous, antisemitic messages threatening violence to our Jewish community” was posted on a site not connected to Cornell, university President Martha E. Pollack wrote.
The threats specifically mentioned the campus address of the Center for Jewish Living, the letter said, and Cornell Police notified the FBI of a potential hate crime.
University police were present at the living center and will continue to be on site to offer protection, Pollack said.
