Israel-Hamas war live updates: Fears rise over strikes near Gaza hospitals

Anti-Israel protesters protesters storm airport in Russia's Dagestan region

Russian law enforcement agencies have taken control of an airport in a predominantly Muslim Dagestan region, arresting 60 people after hundreds swarmed the airport on Sunday when a plane from Israel arrived.

"More than 150 active participants in the riots were identified," the ministry of internal affairs for the northern region said, adding that nine police officers had been injured.

Videos verified by NBC News showed protestors at the Makhachkala airport waving Palestinian flags and shouting "Allahu Akbar," or "God is Great," as they broke glass doors and ran throughout the airport and the tarmac. One video showed the mob questioning an airport employee outside the plane, who said the passengers had left. Another group attempted to topple a police car.

Israel on Sunday urged Russian authorities to protect all Israeli citizens and Jews.