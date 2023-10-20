Israel-Hamas war live updates: Aid trucks wait to cross into Gaza after another night of heavy bombing

Israel's foreign minister calls for 'unified and broad front' in liberating Hamas hostages Israel's foreign minister has urged international unity in calling for the release of the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas. Eli Cohen said Friday he met with 22 foreign ambassadors and diplomats Friday whose citizens were taken hostage and are being held in Gaza to form "a unified and broad front" for their release as soon as possible. "The crimes of Hamas are unforgivable. Kidnapping civilians, including babies, children, women and Holocaust survivors, is against every international law and every human norm," Cohen wrote on X. "We will do everything to free all the abductees. In addition, we demand that the international organizations and the Red Cross reach out to the abductees in order to verify their condition and the conditions in which they are being held." Share this -





Video shows Israeli bombardment of what it says are 'terrorist targets' in the Gaza Strip Israel on Friday released video of night attacks across Gaza, saying it hit over a hundred operational targets in the Gaza Strip.





22 killed, 70 injured in bombings of Khan Yunis, Gazan health authorities say JERUSALEM, Israel — Twenty-two people died and more than 70 were injured in the bombing of six homes in the southern city of Khan Yunis early Friday, Gaza's health authorities said. A destroyed house after an Israeli strike today in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. Mphammed Salem / Reuters





Muslim members of Congress face spikes in death threats Ilhan Omar in the U.S. Capitol, in February Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images file One of the few Muslim members of Congress told NBC News she feels her life may be in danger after being inundated with threats since a terror attack sparked the war in Gaza, reflecting wider fears among Muslim Americans who feel they are being targeted to a degree unseen since the days after 9/11. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., whose family fled Somalia's civil war before emigrating to the United States, unequivocally condemned the Hamas attack, but her longstanding criticism of Israel policy toward Palestinians and Washington's support for the country has made her a lightning rod. Read the full story here.





Will humanitarian aid finally enter Gaza? All eyes are on Rafah crossing with Egypt The gate to the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday. MOHAMMED ABED / AFP - Getty Images Thousands of people in Gaza are hoping the first convoy of trucks with the badly-needed humanitarian aid will be allowed to enter the enclave on Friday through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. President Joe Biden said after returning from his trip to Israel on Wednesday that he agreed with the Egyptian government to allow up to 20 aid trucks to go into Gaza, but it was not clear how imminently that could happen. United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, who has been pleading for unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza, is expected to visit the crossing on Friday as part of his visit to Egypt. It comes as more than 2 million people inside Gaza are desperately waiting for the resumption of humanitarian aid after Israel cut off food, water, fuel and electricity last week in retaliation for the bloody Hamas incursion earlier this month, leaving the enclave on the brink of the humanitarian collapse.





Chinese envoy arrives in Middle East as Beijing evacuates citizens The Israel-Hamas war stems from a failure to protect Palestinian rights, China's Middle East envoy said as he arrived in the region. "The fundamental reason the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has reached its current state is that the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people have not been protected," Chinese envoy Zhai Jun told his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Bogdanov, on Thursday in Qatar, the first stop on his trip. China and Russia are closely coordinating their policy on the Israel-Hamas war, with both countries refraining from condemning Hamas and saying the United States is partially to blame for the conflict. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Friday that more than 1,000 Chinese citizens had left Israel since the conflict broke out on Oct. 7, including more than 280 who were trapped in the southern Israeli city of Sderot.





College students facing backlash after Israel-Palestine protests llege students have faced backlash after participating in Israel-Palestine protests on campus, with potential employers rescinding offers to candidates. NBC News' Jake Ward reports.





Northern city of Kiryat Shmona to be evacuated, Israel says Israeli security forces inspect a site where a rocket launched from Lebanon fell in the northern city of Kiryat Shmona near the border on Thursday. JALAA MAREY / AFP - Getty Images ASHDOD, Israel — Residents of the northern city of Kiryat Shmona, near Israel's border with Lebanon, will be evacuated from the area, Israeli officials announced this morning. The IDF notified the city's mayor of the evacuation plans "a short while ago," the Israeli Ministry of Defense's National Emergency Management Authority and the IDF announced, saying the program would be led by the local municipality. They said residents would be evacuated into "state-subsidized guesthouses." It comes as Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants have clashed at the border in recent days, with the Iran-backed militant group claiming yesterday it had hit five Israeli army positions with "direct and appropriate weapons."





U.S. Navy warship shot down 3 missiles heading 'potentially towards Israel,' Pentagon says A U.S. Navy warship on Thursday shot down multiple drones and three cruise missiles that were fired from Yemen and heading "potentially towards Israel," a Defense Department spokesman said. The USS Carney was in the northern Red Sea when it took out the missiles and more than a dozen drones, said Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary. There were no casualties, but such incidents "may be ongoing," he said. Read the full story here.





New signs Israeli ground operation into Gaza could come soon Israel's Defense Minister told troops they would soon see Gaza "from the inside," signaling a potential Israeli ground operation could come soon. NBC News' Richard Engel reports from Israel on fears of a widening war in the Middle East and the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.





IDF says more than 100 targets hit in Gaza More than 100 targets inside Gaza were hit overnight, the Israeli military said Friday after it continued its bombardment on the enclave ahead of a widely-anticipated ground offensive. Israel Defense Forces said said the targets included tunnels, munitions warehouses and dozens of operational headquarters belonging to "terrorist organizations" in Gaza.





Former NBC foreign correspondent says members of wife's family taken hostage Former NBC News foreign correspondent Martin Fletcher said today that two members of his wife's family are being held hostage by Hamas. Fletcher, NBC News' former Middle East correspondent, told MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle that he found out only today. "This is a very personal thing," Fletcher said. The two are Americans from Evanston, Illinois, who were in Israel visiting their grandmother for her 85th birthday, he said. "They were last seen, their hands tied, being dragged away by the Hamas terrorists," Fletcher said. "So it's personal, it's real, and nobody is really confident that it's possible to get them back alive. Of course, everybody's hoping."





American woman who survived festival attack pleads for help in Washington WASHINGTON — A Jewish American woman who survived the Hamas terrorist attack on the Supernova music festival that killed at least 260 people in Israel was in Washington today to plead for support from U.S. government officials. Natalie Sanandanji, a New Yorker born to Israeli and Iranian parents, said she feels "detached" from her near-death experience. "I do believe that the fact that I feel so detached is what's giving me the strength to share my story, and for now I'm going to use that strength because I share my story as much as I can," she told NBC News at the Capitol. Sanandanji, 28, met with second gentleman Doug Emhoff and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, including Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who is the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in U.S. history.





How Arab leaders could receive Biden's support for Israel Biden's call for "building a better Middle East" may be a difficult argument to make, but it's one that's necessary, NBC News' Keir Simmons reports.





