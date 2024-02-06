IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Updated 17 minutes ago

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Blinken in Egypt for hostage talks; Israel threatens 'last stronghold' Rafah

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Rafah was Hamas' ‘’last remaining stronghold’’ in the Gaza Strip.
By NBC News

What we know

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi today as part of his trip to the Middle East to promote the framework of a hostage release and cease-fire deal. He is also set to meet with several Qatari ministers. Yesterday, he discussed an ''enduring end'' to the war in Gaza with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
  • Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said yesterday that the country's military will shift its focus to Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city, where more than 1 million people are sheltering. He said it was Hamas' "last remaining stronghold'' in the enclave. The U.S. stressed the importance of Rafah as Gaza's main entry point for aid and the border through which foreign nationals are able to leave.
  • Gallant also said that the leader of Hamas is ''on the run'' and running from hideout to hideout. He added that Yahya Sinwar has been too concerned with his own survival to actively lead the militant group.
  • More than 27,500 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 64,900 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
  • Israeli military officials said at least 224 soldiers have been killed during the ground invasion of Gaza.
  • NBC News’ Keir Simmons, Raf Sanchez, Courtney Kube, Matt Bradley and Chantal Da Silva are reporting from the region.

Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 climbs to 27,585, Health Ministry says

The death toll in Gaza since Oct. 7 has climbed to 27,585 after 107 people were killed in the enclave during the past day, the Gaza Health Ministry said today.

Nearly 67,000 people have been wounded since the conflict began, the ministry said. It added that many more were still missing under the rubble of destroyed buildings in the enclave.

Palestine Red Crescent Society evacuates Khan Younis hospital

An estimated 8,000 displaced civilians are evacuating from the Palestine Red Crescent Society’s campus in Khan Younis after days of heavy fighting in the area, the organization said in a post on X.

Al-Amal Hospital staff and administrators will stay at the location, which houses the hospital and the organization headquarters. There are 80 patients remaining, along with 40 elderly civilians.

Khan Younis in southern Gaza is where the bulk of fighting between the IDF and Hamas militants has moved following the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the northern area of the strip. Many civilians who left the north since October fled for safety in Khan Younis and are now forcibly displaced again by the violence.

The IDF said in a statement that it was allowing the evacuation of uninvolved civilians sheltering in the hospital.

Blinken meets Egyptian leader in Cairo

Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in Cairo this morning.

The US top diplomat's stop in Egypt is part of a Middle East crisis tour seeking a new truce and "an enduring end" to the Israel-Hamas war.
