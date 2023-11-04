Israel-Hamas war live updates: Blinken travels to Jordan for talks; ambulances hit in Gaza

What we know
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Amman, Jordan, this morning, where he will meet with the nation's leaders as well as senior lawmakers from other countries, including Lebanon and Qatar.
- Blinken's visit comes after a trip to Israel in which he pushed for a pause in fighting to allow hostages to be released and humanitarian relief to get into Gaza amid mounting concerns over the growing civilian death toll.
- However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would be “continuing full force” until Hamas released all hostages.
- The Israeli military said one of its aircraft struck an ambulance that it believed was being used by Hamas in Gaza. Separately, the Palestine Red Crescent Society released images it said showed one of its ambulances, blood-stained and damaged in a strike.
- More than 1.4 million people have been displaced in Gaza, and health officials there say more than 9,200 have been killed. Israel says 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas attack, and 241 are still held hostage.
U.N. chief 'horrified' by Isreali air strikes on ambulance convoy
An Israeli air strike on a convoy of ambulances near Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City — which killed and wounded dozens — prompted U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres to renew calls for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.
“I am horrified by the reported attack in Gaza on an ambulance convoy outside Al Shifa hospital,” Guterres said in a statement issued late yesterday. “The images of bodies strewn on the street outside the hospital are harrowing.”
Humanitarian access must be safely allowed into Gaza “at a scale commensurate with this dramatic situation,” Guterres added, describing the humanitarian situation across the strip as “horrific.”
Blinken meets with Lebanese PM
Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, whose economically and politically ravaged country is home to Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed force hostile to Israel.
Neither Blinken nor Mikati spoke to reporters at the top of their meeting at a hotel in Amman, Jordan. Blinken also met with Qatar’s foreign minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, whose country has emerged as the most influential interlocutor with Hamas and has been key to negotiating the limited release of hostages held by the group.
The U.S. has grave concerns that Hezbollah, which has already stepped up rocket and cross-border attacks on northern Israel, will take a more active role in the war as the nation's assault on Gaza continues.
In a recorded address yesterday, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah did not forecast the groups greater involvement, but said a wider conflict could not be ruled out.
Palestinian journalists and digital creators document Gaza strikes see surge in followers
Before early October, Motaz Azaiza’s Instagram account documented life in Gaza to about 25,000 followers with a mix of daily life and the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas.
That began to change in the days after Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel and the retaliation on Gaza. Since then, more than 12.4 million people have begun following Azaiza’s feed, which has become a daily chronicle of Israeli strikes.
Many other journalists, digital creators and people active on social media based in the region have seen a similar uptick in followers. Plestia Alaqad, a journalist whose work has been featured by NBC News, has gained more than 2.1 million, according to the social media analytics company Social Blade. Mohammed Aborjela, a digital creator, gained 230,000.
The unfiltered coverage, as seen in the Instagram post below, adds a unique element to the broader journalistic efforts to capture what’s happening in Gaza.
An exclusive inside-look at Israel’s ‘Oasis of Peace’
NBC News’ Jay Gray got a rare look at the “Oasis of Peace,” a small village in central Israel — about 30 miles from Gaza — where Israelis and Palestinians have lived side-by-side for decades.
One woman who lives in the community said there have been open discussions about the Israel-Hamas conflict among Jews and Arabs alike.
Honduras recalls ambassador to Israel, condemns situation in Gaza
Honduras recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultations today as it condemned what it called “genocide and other serious violations of international law” in the Israel-Hamas war.
The Central American country’s Foreign Affairs Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina wrote on X that President Xiomara Castro had decided to immediately recall the ambassador in light of “the serious humanitarian situation the civilian Palestinian population is suffering in the Gaza Strip.”
The Foreign Affairs Ministry added in a statement that “Honduras energetically condemns the genocide and serious violations of international humanitarian law that the civilian Palestinian population is suffering in the Gaza Strip.”
Castro, a leftist who took office in January 2022 as the first female president in Honduras, has sought to align with other leftist governments in the hemisphere like Venezuela and Cuba, but without completely alienating the United States.
Blinken arrives in Jordan for talks with Arab leaders and ministers
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken touched down in Amman, Jordan, today following a trip to Israel.
He will meet with Jordanian King Abdullah II and the prime minister of Qatar, and the Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, as well as foreign ministers from Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE.
Blinken will also meet with officials from the U.N.'s Palestine aid agency, including by video with their staff in Gaza. The Secretary of State had called on a humanitarian pause to allow for badly-needed aid to enter the Gaza Strip, which has so far gone unheeded by Israel.
