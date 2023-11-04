Israel-Hamas war live updates: Blinken travels to Jordan for talks; ambulances hit in Gaza

U.N. chief 'horrified' by Isreali air strikes on ambulance convoy

An Israeli air strike on a convoy of ambulances near Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City — which killed and wounded dozens — prompted U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres to renew calls for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

“I am horrified by the reported attack in Gaza on an ambulance convoy outside Al Shifa hospital,” Guterres said in a statement issued late yesterday. “The images of bodies strewn on the street outside the hospital are harrowing.”

Humanitarian access must be safely allowed into Gaza “at a scale commensurate with this dramatic situation,” Guterres added, describing the humanitarian situation across the strip as “horrific.”