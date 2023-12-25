Israel-Hamas war live updates: Dozens killed as Israel ramps up Gaza strikes on Christmas Day

What we know
- As much of the world celebrates Christmas, Israel appears to be intensifying its military operations in southern Gaza. The country's navy, ground and air forces "engaged in joint combat" in the enclave, IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee said today, adding that a Hamas leader had been killed by a fighter plane. He did not say which one.
- His comments came after at least 70 people were killed in attacks on the al-Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza, the Palestinian Health Ministry said yesterday. The Israel Defense Forces said it was reviewing reports of "an incident" there and that it is taking steps to minimize harm to civilians.
- Elsewhere, Pope Francis lamented that Jesus' message of peace was being drowned out by the "futile logic of war" in the very land where he was born.
- More than estimated 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The vast majority of the enclave's 2.2 million people are displaced, and the U.N. has warned that more than half a million face starvation.
- Israeli military officials say 153 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion in Gaza, which came after Hamas killed 1,200 people and seized about 240 hostages on Oct. 7.
Maersk prepares to resume shipping operations in Red Sea
Denmark’s Maersk is preparing to resume shipping operations in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, the company said today, citing the deployment of a U.S.-led military operation designed to ensure the safety of commerce in the area.
The shipping giant paused sending vessels through the Bab el-Mandeb strait earlier this month because of attacks against its ships. That rendered the Suez Canal, which is key to global commerce, unusable for most routes.
The U.S. said Tuesday it was launching a multinational operation to protect commerce in the Red Sea from Iran-backed Yemeni militants, who have been firing drones and missiles at international vessels since last month in what they say is a response to Israel’s war in Gaza.
As a result of this, Maersk said it was “preparing to allow for vessels to resume transit through the Red Sea both eastbound and westbound.”
Mother of Vermont shooting victim says leaders contributing to hate
Elizabeth Price, a former U.N. consultant who contributed to the 2014 post-reconstruction plans in the Gaza Strip, is intimately familiar with the region’s cycle of violence.
However, that cycle hit even closer to home when her 20-year-old son, Hisham Awartani, and his two friends were shot in Vermont in a possible hate crime. The incident left her son partially paralyzed, but Price and her family remain hopeful.
“He draws great strength from his experience of being Palestinian. Even though he has had this terrible thing happen to him, he’s luckier than many Palestinians right now,” Price said.
142 UNRWA staff members killed in Gaza
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency said today that six more staff members had been killed in Gaza, bringing the total to 142 since the war began.
Today’s situation report said at least two of its staff were killed in airstrikes near a school in Rafah last week. Information about the four other deaths was not provided.
The agency said 301 internally displaced people have been killed sheltering in UNRWA facilities since Oct. 7, with more than 1,000 others injured in its installations.
It cited the current death toll provided by Ministry of Health in Gaza in its report, adding that 53,320 Palestinians have been injured.
