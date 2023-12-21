Israel-Hamas war live updates: An estimated 20,000 people are dead in Gaza, Hamas says; cease-fire talks go on at U.N.

The toll includes 8,000 children and more than 6,000 women, the statement said, adding that an estimated 6,700 people were missing.

An estimated 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war on Oct. 7, the Hamas’ media office said in a statement yesterday.

Aid worker says he saw ‘injured kids sleeping on the hospital floor’

An aid worker told NBC News yesterday that he saw “injured kids sleeping on the hospital floor” at a medical facility in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Fares Abu Fares, 53, a volunteer with the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund, said in a telephone interview that there were “injured people everywhere” at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

He said there is no food in the facility. “Even if you have money, it doesn’t matter,” he said.

Even if flour was available in some markets, it could be 100 times more expensive than usual.

“We are not on the verge of a humanitarian crisis. We are in a crisis,” he said.