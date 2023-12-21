Israel-Hamas war live updates: An estimated 20,000 people are dead in Gaza, Hamas says; cease-fire talks go on at U.N.

What we know
- The United States is engaged in high-level diplomacy ahead of a long delayed vote on a new U.N. resolution calling for desperately needed aid to be allowed in Gaza. Tense negotiations are taking place over the wording of the text to avoid another American veto after the vote was postponed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Defending the U.S. position, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he heard "virtually no one saying, demanding of Hamas, that it stop hiding behind civilians, that it lay down its arms, that it surrender."
The vast majority of the enclave's 2.2 million people are displaced, and an estimated half face starvation, according to human rights advocates and aid groups.
- There are "no functional hospitals" in northern Gaza due to ta lack of fuel, staff and supplies, the World Health Organization said today.
- Israeli military officials say 137 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion in Gaza, which came after Hamas killed 1,200 people and seized about 240 hostages on Oct. 7.
An estimated 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza, Hamas media office says
An estimated 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war on Oct. 7, the Hamas’ media office said in a statement yesterday.
The toll includes 8,000 children and more than 6,000 women, the statement said, adding that an estimated 6,700 people were missing.
Aid worker says he saw ‘injured kids sleeping on the hospital floor’
An aid worker told NBC News yesterday that he saw “injured kids sleeping on the hospital floor” at a medical facility in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.
Fares Abu Fares, 53, a volunteer with the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund, said in a telephone interview that there were “injured people everywhere” at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
He said there is no food in the facility. “Even if you have money, it doesn’t matter,” he said.
Even if flour was available in some markets, it could be 100 times more expensive than usual.
“We are not on the verge of a humanitarian crisis. We are in a crisis,” he said.
A family mourns in Rafah
Relatives of Jehad Arafat, a Palestinian man who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn over his body at the Najar hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip today.
Northern Gaza 'without functional hospital,' WHO says
The World Health Organization said today that northern Gaza has been left without a functional hospital due to a lack of fuel, staff and supplies.
“There are actually no functional hospitals left in the north,” Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative in Gaza, told reporters via video link from Jerusalem.
He added that the Al-Ahli Hospital “was the last one but it is now minimally functional.”
