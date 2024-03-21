Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.S. submits draft U.N. resolution calling for immediate Gaza cease-fire

What we know
- The U.S. has submitted a draft resolution to the United Nations calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza that is tied to the release of Israeli hostages, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said. Blinken, on his sixth tour of the Middle East since October, said in an interview that a truce deal was "getting closer," although he did not elaborate on why. He will travel to Israel tomorrow after meetings in Egypt today.
- The Israeli military said today that it had killed 50 Palestinian gunmen over the past day in fighting around the Al Shifa hospital in northern Gaza. It added that over 140 suspected Hamas fighters have been killed during "precise operational activity" at the complex, which it says was being used as a base by the militant group. Gaza's Health Ministry said around 30,000 people, including patients, medical staff and displaced people are sheltering at the facility.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Senate Republicans in a video call last night that he would press on with the war in Gaza. But days after he called for new elections in Israel, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., declined a request by Netanyahu to address the Senate Democratic Caucus. A spokesperson for Schumer said he made it clear that he does not think these discussions should happen in a partisan manner.
- The death toll in Gaza since Oct. 7 has surpassed 31,900, including at least 27 people who have died of malnutrition, according to the enclave's Health Ministry. Another 73,500 have been reported injured. The Israeli military said at least 247 soldiers have been killed since the ground invasion of Gaza began.
Schumer rejects Netanyahu’s request to talk to Democrats
WASHINGTON — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke virtually to Republican senators during a closed-door meeting Wednesday and found a welcome reception.
But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., declined a request by Netanyahu to address the Senate Democratic Caucus, a spokesperson for Schumer said, adding: “Sen. Schumer made it clear that he does not think these discussions should happen in a partisan manner. That’s not helpful to Israel.”
The split-screen highlights the polarizing American views of Netanyahu and Israel’s conduct in Gaza, which has led to cracks in what was once rock-solid bipartisan support for Israel’s government. Tensions between Netanyahu and top Democratic leaders in the U.S. are escalating amid a growing and deadly war in the Middle East that began after the Hamas attack on Israelis on Oct. 7.
Schumer addressed questions about Netanyahu at his weekly news conference Wednesday, saying Netanyahu has only himself to blame for the cracks in U.S. solidarity with his government.
U.S. has submitted resolution calling for immediate cease-fire in Gaza, Blinken says
The U.S. has submitted a draft resolution to the United Nations Security Council calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza tied to the release of Israeli hostages still held by Hamas, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said yesterday.
“We hope very much that countries will support that,” Blinken said, according to the State Department’s transcript of the interview which he gave to Saudi Arabian TV channel, Al Haddath. He added that it would send a “strong message.”
Bliken who is on his sixth tour of the Middle East since October said the the U.S. stood with Israel and its right to defend itself, but the focus should be on “the civilians who are in harm’s way and who are suffering so terribly.”
He added that that “gaps are narrowing” in cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Hamas and he thought an agreement was "very much possible,” although he did not expand on why.
Washington has previously come under fire for vetoing resolutions that would put an immediate end to the war in Gaza, while continuing to support Israel militarily.
Blinken heads to Cairo
Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this morning before heading to Cairo, Egypt.