Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.S. submits draft U.N. resolution calling for immediate Gaza cease-fire

WASHINGTON — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke virtually to Republican senators during a closed-door meeting Wednesday and found a welcome reception.

But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., declined a request by Netanyahu to address the Senate Democratic Caucus, a spokesperson for Schumer said, adding: “Sen. Schumer made it clear that he does not think these discussions should happen in a partisan manner. That’s not helpful to Israel.”

The split-screen highlights the polarizing American views of Netanyahu and Israel’s conduct in Gaza, which has led to cracks in what was once rock-solid bipartisan support for Israel’s government. Tensions between Netanyahu and top Democratic leaders in the U.S. are escalating amid a growing and deadly war in the Middle East that began after the Hamas attack on Israelis on Oct. 7.

Schumer addressed questions about Netanyahu at his weekly news conference Wednesday, saying Netanyahu has only himself to blame for the cracks in U.S. solidarity with his government.

Read the full story here.