Israel-Hamas war live updates: Pressure mounts to scale back war as Gaza death toll nears 20,000

He added that he would reiterate the U.S.’ commitment to Israel while underscoring the need to "protect civilians from harm" in Gaza, while ensuring that humanitarian aid is allowed into the Gaza Strip.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has touched down in Tel Aviv, he said today on X.

The Israel Defense Forces released an image of a white sheet found near the scene of a deadly shooting which reads “help! 3 hostages” written using food products in this handout image provided on Sunday.

Bomb threat made to New Jersey school, law enforcement official says

Educational facilities operated by New Jersey’s Barnert Temple were the subject of a threat today, a law enforcement official said.

“I can confirm that there was a hoax bomb threat there, but I don’t have any additional information to provide,” Elizabeth Rebein, spokesperson for the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, said by email.

It was one of several Jewish institutions targeted by email threats this weekend, authorities said. So far, none of threats, which mostly involved claims of bomb placement, have been considered credible.

Leaders of the Franklin Lakes temple, established in 1847 and now dedicated to Reform Judaism, say its congregation is the oldest in the state. It has a preschool, hosts classes for students in grades K-12, and produces online courses for adults.