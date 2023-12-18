Israel-Hamas war live updates: Pressure mounts to scale back war as Gaza death toll nears 20,000

What we know
- Israel is facing growing pressure at home and abroad over its operations in Gaza with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin touching down in Tel Aviv today. Austin said he would reiterate the U.S.’ commitment to Israel while underscoring the need to "protect civilians from harm" in Gaza.
- There is mounting outrage inside Israel after it emerged that the country's military mistakenly killed three hostages in Gaza. The shooting deaths of two women taking refuge in a Catholic church after the Israeli military stormed the compound have also been widely condemned.
- The World Health Organization also said it was "appalled" by an Israeli raid on northern Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital in recent days. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said yesterday that at least eight patients had died, including a 9-year-old.
- Close to 20,000 Palestinians have been killed, with 70% of them women and children, according to the territory's health officials. The vast majority of Gaza’s 2.2 million people are displaced, and an estimated half face starvation, according to human rights advocates and aid groups.
- Israeli military officials say 118 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion in Gaza, which came after 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were seized by Hamas on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Hala Gorani, Hallie Jackson, Ali Arouzi and Chantal Da Silva are reporting from the region.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin touches down in Israel for talks
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has touched down in Tel Aviv, he said today on X.
He added that he would reiterate the U.S.’ commitment to Israel while underscoring the need to "protect civilians from harm" in Gaza, while ensuring that humanitarian aid is allowed into the Gaza Strip.
IDF shares image of hostage white flag
The Israel Defense Forces released an image of a white sheet found near the scene of a deadly shooting which reads “help! 3 hostages” written using food products in this handout image provided on Sunday.
Bomb threat made to New Jersey school, law enforcement official says
Educational facilities operated by New Jersey’s Barnert Temple were the subject of a threat today, a law enforcement official said.
“I can confirm that there was a hoax bomb threat there, but I don’t have any additional information to provide,” Elizabeth Rebein, spokesperson for the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, said by email.
It was one of several Jewish institutions targeted by email threats this weekend, authorities said. So far, none of threats, which mostly involved claims of bomb placement, have been considered credible.
Leaders of the Franklin Lakes temple, established in 1847 and now dedicated to Reform Judaism, say its congregation is the oldest in the state. It has a preschool, hosts classes for students in grades K-12, and produces online courses for adults.
