Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza hit with more shelling as Israel defends evacuation order

What we know
- Israel reiterated warnings for the entire population of northern Gaza to evacuate south, which would require more than 1 million people to abandon their homes. Their options to seek safety are extremely limited.
- The IDF said Saturday that it would be establishing a second route for those in northern Gaza to head south.
- On Friday, 70 people — mostly women and children — were killed after Israeli airstrikes hit convoys of Palestinian evacuees heading south in Gaza.
- At least 1,300 people — including 258 soldiers — have been killed in Israel and more than 3,300 have been injured. In Gaza, over 1,900 people have been killed and more than 7,600 have been injured.
France mobilizes 7,000 troops after teacher stabbed in Islamist attack
French President Emmanuel Macron has ordered 7,000 soldiers to be mobilized for increased security patrols, his office said on Saturday, a day after a teacher was stabbed to death in an Islamist attack.
France was put on its highest security alert on Friday after a 20-year-old man fatally stabbed a teacher and gravely wounded two other people in an attack at a school in the city of Arras in northern France.
Macron’s office said that the soldiers would be mobilized by Monday evening until further notice as part of an ongoing operation that regularly conducts patrols in major city centers and tourist sites.
The security alert comes as France hosts the Rugby World Cup and prepares to face South Africa on Saturday evening in their quarter-final.
‘A lot of people criticize us,’ Israeli special police officer says
ASHDOD, Israel — “I’ve got a feeling we are all alone,” an Israeli officer who identifies himself as a “fighter in a special police unit,” said late Friday night. “A lot of people criticize us.”
Noting criticism of Israel’s order for the entire population of northern Gaza to evacuate south, as well as scrutiny of some of the country’s response to Hamas’ unprecedented attack one week ago, the officer said: “Seeing the people hating us, they’re just ... using their strength for nothing.”
The officer, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said he did not want to see “Palestinian people killed” but felt Israel had to “strike back” at Hamas — even if it results in the death of civilians.
“We will never erase Gaza from the map. We will never kill 2.8 million people because that’s not us. We won’t do that,” he said.
IDF says it struck dozens of 'terror targets' and killed the head of Hamas' aerial system
The IDF said fighter jets conducted "wide-scale strikes throughout the Gaza Strip" last night, including against dozens of Hamas terror targets and “Nukhba” operatives, referring to a special forces unit within Hamas that it said helped lead last week's unprecedented attack.
It said fighter jets also struck an operational headquarters from which Hamas managed its aerial activity.
"During the strike, IDF fighter jets killed Merad Abu Merad who was the head of the Hamas Aerial System in Gaza City, and was largely responsible for directing terrorists during the massacre on Saturday," the IDF said. NBC News was not immediately able to independently verify the developments.
Bombing continued overnight in Gaza
Explosions intermittently flashed in the darkness overnight in Gaza, with the booming sounds of shelling interrupting the silence. Hours earlier, a window of safety for residents to evacuate, as announced by the IDF, had expired.
IDF says it will allow movement on 2 Gaza streets for civilians to go south
The IDF's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee said the Israeli military would allow movement on two streets in Gaza “without any harm between the hours of 10:00-16:00" local time.
"For your safety, take advantage of the short time to move south — from Beit Hanoun to Khan Yunis," he said. "If you care about yourselves and your loved ones, go south according to our instructions."
"Residents of the beach, sand, and west of Olive will also be allowed to move on Daldul and Al-Sana Streets towards Salah Al-Din and Al-Bahr Streets," he said.
The left faces a reckoning as Israel divides Democrats
Joel Simonds, a Los Angeles-based rabbi involved in progressive causes, has always known that many of his ideological allies did not agree with him on Israel.
But after this weekend’s terror attack, the worst killing of Jews since the Holocaust, Simonds said many liberal Jews feel abandoned by people they thought were friends, some of whom have expressed little sympathy for the Israelis killed while focusing instead on the plight of Palestinians.
American Jews, who are overwhelmingly liberal, have often supported social justice movements. Simonds said while most progressive leaders have offered support, he feels betrayed by others on the left who have not.
Israel has been so fraught in some progressive circles that many preferred not to talk about it, enforcing a sort of strategic silence to avoid dividing the movement and distracting it from common ground issues.
That long-stifled debate is now spilling into public view in heated and sometimes ugly ways, dividing Democrats and exposing what some say is antisemitism that has been allowed to fester on the left for years.