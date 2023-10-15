What we know
- Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis with clean water, food, fuel and medical supplies running out as hundreds of thousands flee to the border crossing with Egypt. Electricity has been unavailable for days.
- The head of Gaza's largest hospital says it has become a mass shelter, with 35,000 seeking refuge inside.
- Israel, which has continued to hit Gaza with airstrikes, has warned people to evacuate from the north. Just over a week ago, Hamas launched a coordinated assault on kibbutzim, a music festival and city streets.
- The Israel Defense Forces has massed military personnel and equipment at the border, and it said Saturday it was preparing to expand its aerial attack with “an integrated and coordinated attack from the air, sea and land.”
- More than 2,200 people have been killed in Gaza and 8,000 injured. In Israel, 1,300 have been killed and 3,300 wounded. Twenty-nine Americans were also killed and 15 remain missing, according to the State Department.
German government issues travel advisory for Israel, Lebanon, Palestinian territories
The German foreign office has issued a travel warning for Israel, Lebanon and the entire Palestinian territories, updating a previous advisory that warned against travel to the Gaza Strip and some areas of Lebanon only.
“Due to the escalation of violence in the region in connection with the massive terrorist attacks by Hamas on October 7th, we warn against traveling to the countries and areas mentioned,” the government said in a statement.
For those in Israel and the Palestinian territories who want to leave, “there will be flight options with the Air Force today that will allow German citizens and their families to travel to Germany,” the statement said, adding that “If the situation deteriorates, the Bundeswehr [German army] is also ready for a military evacuation operation.”
IDF says it 'took out' leader of Nirim attack as it prepares for next stage
ASHDOD, Israel — As much of the world waits to see if and when Israel will launch its ground invasion into Gaza, an IDF spokesperson said this morning the military was still preparing for the "next stage" of operations.
Speaking in a news conference held over Zoom, IDF Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said the media would get “no heads up” when it comes to a possible ground invasion.
He said Israel's military "took out Billal Al Kedra," who he said was in charge of the deadly attack on the Nirim kibbutz, near the border. Otherwise, he said there had been sporadic exchanges, but no dramatic incidents in recent hours.
He said the aims of the military's operations were still "being designed as we go on," but that the ultimate "goal is to eliminate the Hamas infrastructure all the way to the top.”
Israeli communications minister seeks possible shutdown of Al-Jazeera bureau
Israel’s communications minister, Shloma Karhi, said Sunday that he was seeking a possible closure of Al Jazeera’s local bureau, accusing the Qatari news station of pro-Hamas incitement and of exposing Israeli soldiers to potential attack from Gaza.
The proposal to shut down the bureau has been approved by Israeli security officials and was being vetted by legal experts, Karhi said, adding that he would bring it to the cabinet later in the day.
“This is a station that incites, this is a station that films troops in assembly areas (outside Gaza) ... that incites against the citizens of Israel — a propaganda mouthpiece,” Karhi told Israel’s Army Radio.
Two Al Jazeera reporters were among the wounded when a group of journalists were hit by an artillery strike while reporting in southern Lebanon. One journalist, Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah, was killed in the attack.
Evacuation of Sderot to begin today, Israeli government says
ASHDOD, Israel — An evacuation of residents from the border town of Sderot in Israel is set to begin this morning ahead of the country's possible ground invasion, Israeli officials said.
The Israeli government's press office said residents would be evacuated from the town starting at 11 a.m. local time today.
Already, families have fled, with some arriving in Ashdod in recent days.
Trying to feed her baby at a breakfast table at a hotel here yesterday, one woman said she left Sderot to escape the ongoing violence at the border.
There is little safety even for those fleeing
A humanitarian crisis is gripping Gaza as hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians flee to the south amid the Israeli military’s aerial bombardment in retaliation for Hamas’ brutal terrorist attack one week ago.
The Israel Defense Forces warned residents to evacuate from Gaza’s north — home of its largest population center, Gaza City — on Friday, and the deadline has passed.
After the surprise assault Oct. 7, Israel placed the territory under siege, cutting off basic utilities. Today, Gaza is almost out of clean water, food, fuel and medical supplies. There hasn’t been electricity in days, and its largest hospital, Al-Shifa, is now a shelter for about 35,000 people, with men sleeping in the parking lot and women inside.
What is Hezbollah? A look at the Iran-backed militant group on the sidelines of the Israel-Hamas war
TYRE, Lebanon — As Israel’s military prepares for what appears to be an imminent ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, the Hezbollah militant group looms in Lebanon just across Israel’s northern border.
Hours after Hamas’ brazen and bloody attack on Oct. 7, Hezbollah fired guided rockets and artillery into Israel, which was met with an artillery barrage. Since then the tit-for-tat combat has continued.
Early Saturday the Israel Defense Forces said it had struck a Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon in response to the “infiltration of unidentified aerial objects into Israel.”
It came after Naim Qassem, Hezbollah’s deputy chief, said Friday that the group is closely following developments between Hamas and Israel.
Pete Davidson, the son of a 9/11 victim, opens SNL with heart
“Saturday Night Live” returned for its 49th season, delayed by the summer writers strike. And its guest host, alum Pete Davidson, addressed the ongoing tragedy in the Mideast head on.
“We saw horrible images and stories from Israel and Gaza and I know what you’re thinking: Who better to comment on it than Pete Davidson?” the usually-goofy-but-not-this-time comedian said.
“Well, in a lot of ways, I am a good person to talk about it because when I was seven years old, my dad was killed in a terrorist attack. So I know something about what that’s like.
“I saw so many terrible pictures this week of children suffering, there Israeli children and Palestinian children. And it took me back to a really horrible, horrible place. And, you know, no one in this world serves to suffer. That you know, especially not kids.”
He added that his heart was “with everyone whose lives have been destroyed this week.”
Where developments stand as of Sunday morning
Aid organizations on Saturday continued to warn of a humanitarian crisis as Israel’s military appeared poised for a ground attack Saturday.
The Israel Defense Forces has massed military personnel and equipment at the border, and it said Saturday it was preparing to expand its aerial attack with “an integrated and coordinated attack from the air, sea and land.”
No large-scale ground offensive into Gaza has been announced, but Israel’s military has been telling civilians in Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza to go south.
The United Nations says that amounts to 1 million people being told to leave in densely populated Gaza, which is 139 square miles.
The World Health Organization said Saturday that forcing patients to move “could be tantamount to a death sentence." Israel’s military says the order is for the safety of civilians as it attacks Hamas.
Despite discussions among different officials on allowing Americans to leave Gaza through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt, the border remained closed and no one has gained passage at yet.