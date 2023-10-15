German government issues travel advisory for Israel, Lebanon, Palestinian territories The German foreign office has issued a travel warning for Israel, Lebanon and the entire Palestinian territories, updating a previous advisory that warned against travel to the Gaza Strip and some areas of Lebanon only. “Due to the escalation of violence in the region in connection with the massive terrorist attacks by Hamas on October 7th, we warn against traveling to the countries and areas mentioned,” the government said in a statement. For those in Israel and the Palestinian territories who want to leave, “there will be flight options with the Air Force today that will allow German citizens and their families to travel to Germany,” the statement said, adding that “If the situation deteriorates, the Bundeswehr [German army] is also ready for a military evacuation operation.” Share this -





IDF says it 'took out' leader of Nirim attack as it prepares for next stage ASHDOD, Israel — As much of the world waits to see if and when Israel will launch its ground invasion into Gaza, an IDF spokesperson said this morning the military was still preparing for the "next stage" of operations. Speaking in a news conference held over Zoom, IDF Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said the media would get "no heads up" when it comes to a possible ground invasion. He said Israel's military "took out Billal Al Kedra," who he said was in charge of the deadly attack on the Nirim kibbutz, near the border. Otherwise, he said there had been sporadic exchanges, but no dramatic incidents in recent hours. He said the aims of the military's operations were still "being designed as we go on," but that the ultimate "goal is to eliminate the Hamas infrastructure all the way to the top."





Israeli communications minister seeks possible shutdown of Al-Jazeera bureau Israel's communications minister, Shloma Karhi, said Sunday that he was seeking a possible closure of Al Jazeera's local bureau, accusing the Qatari news station of pro-Hamas incitement and of exposing Israeli soldiers to potential attack from Gaza. The proposal to shut down the bureau has been approved by Israeli security officials and was being vetted by legal experts, Karhi said, adding that he would bring it to the cabinet later in the day. "This is a station that incites, this is a station that films troops in assembly areas (outside Gaza) ... that incites against the citizens of Israel — a propaganda mouthpiece," Karhi told Israel's Army Radio. Two Al Jazeera reporters were among the wounded when a group of journalists were hit by an artillery strike while reporting in southern Lebanon. One journalist, Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah, was killed in the attack.





Evacuation of Sderot to begin today, Israeli government says ASHDOD, Israel — An evacuation of residents from the border town of Sderot in Israel is set to begin this morning ahead of the country's possible ground invasion, Israeli officials said. An Israeli soldier gives directions to a tank unit close to Sderot, along the border with Gaza on Saturday. Amir Levy / Getty Images The Israeli government's press office said residents would be evacuated from the town starting at 11 a.m. local time today. Already, families have fled, with some arriving in Ashdod in recent days. Trying to feed her baby at a breakfast table at a hotel here yesterday, one woman said she left Sderot to escape the ongoing violence at the border.





There is little safety even for those fleeing A humanitarian crisis is gripping Gaza as hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians flee to the south amid the Israeli military's aerial bombardment in retaliation for Hamas' brutal terrorist attack one week ago. The Israel Defense Forces warned residents to evacuate from Gaza's north — home of its largest population center, Gaza City — on Friday, and the deadline has passed. After the surprise assault Oct. 7, Israel placed the territory under siege, cutting off basic utilities. Today, Gaza is almost out of clean water, food, fuel and medical supplies. There hasn't been electricity in days, and its largest hospital, Al-Shifa, is now a shelter for about 35,000 people, with men sleeping in the parking lot and women inside. Read the full story here.





Pete Davidson, the son of a 9/11 victim, opens SNL with heart "Saturday Night Live" returned for its 49th season, delayed by the summer writers strike. And its guest host, alum Pete Davidson, addressed the ongoing tragedy in the Mideast head on. "We saw horrible images and stories from Israel and Gaza and I know what you're thinking: Who better to comment on it than Pete Davidson?" the usually-goofy-but-not-this-time comedian said. "Well, in a lot of ways, I am a good person to talk about it because when I was seven years old, my dad was killed in a terrorist attack. So I know something about what that's like. "I saw so many terrible pictures this week of children suffering, there Israeli children and Palestinian children. And it took me back to a really horrible, horrible place. And, you know, no one in this world serves to suffer. That you know, especially not kids." He added that his heart was "with everyone whose lives have been destroyed this week."





