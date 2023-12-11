Mourners wait to collect lost relatives in Rafah Relatives mourn next to the shrouded body of a loved one at al-Najjar hospital in Rafah today. Mahmud Hams / AFP - Getty Images Share this -





One shower for every 700, one toilet for every 150 people in Gaza, WHO chief says In a meeting yesterday, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said those in Gaza "are looking for shelter anywhere they can find it. But nowhere and no-one is safe in Gaza," he added. Ghebreyesus warned that increasing overcrowding in the southern part of Gaza is making the lack of food, water, shelter and sanitation worse and leading to the spread of disease. “On average, there is one shower unit for every 700 people, and one toilet for every 150 people,” he said. Share this -





Israel says it has 'eliminated' a Hamas leader The Israel Defense Forces said today it killed Emad Krikae, a commander of Hamas’ Shejaiya Battalion Krikae. The IDF did not specify the circumstances surrounding his death. It said in a post on X he was "responsible for anti-tank missile training in the Gaza City Brigade," before assuming his current role after the death of the previous leader. NBC News has not verified the claims. Share this -





IDF: Six launches intercepted from Lebanon Sirens sounded in northern Israel after missile launches were fired from Lebanon, according to the Israel Defense Forces, which said it had intercepted the attacks. "IDF artillery is striking the sources of the fire," it said. The IDF and the Lebanese militia-group Hezbollah have been exchanging fire for weeks now, which Hezbollah says is in support of those in Gaza. NBC News could not independently verify the attacks.

Rep. Elise Stefanik on University of Pennsylvania president’s resignation: ‘One down, two to go’ House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. — who recently went viral for engaging in a contentious exchange with university presidents at a congressional hearing on antisemitism — on Saturday praised the resignation of University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill. “One down. Two to go,” Stefanik wrote on X. “This is only the very beginning of addressing the pervasive rot of antisemitism that has destroyed the most ‘prestigious’ higher education institutions in America.” “This forced resignation of the president of @Penn is the bare minimum of what is required,” she added. “These universities can anticipate a robust and comprehensive Congressional investigation of all facets of their institutions negligent perpetration of antisemitism including administrative, faculty, funding, and overall leadership and governance.” Magill stepped down Saturday after she faced widespread backlash for some of her remarks at the five-hour House hearing Tuesday — during which she and her counterparts at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology were grilled over how their institutions responded to the rise in anti-Jewish hate since Hamas launched its attack in Israel on Oct. 7. Read the full story here. Share this -





U.N. General Assembly set to hold emergency meeting The United Nations General Assembly will meet on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Gaza in an emergency meeting, its president said. Smoke billows from destroyed buildings in northern Gaza this morning. Menahem Kahana / AFP - Getty Images This comes after the U.S. on Friday vetoed a Security Council resolution for a cease-fire — one that was backed by almost all other members. The U.K. abstained. The U.S. has come under increasing criticism from humanitarian aid agencies, U.N. officials and many countries for voting against a cease-fire. Share this -





‘The clock is really ticking’: Desperation mounts for starving Palestinians As goods become increasingly scarce and expensive, World Food Programme Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau reiterated calls for a cease-fire and the opening of the Kerem Shalom border crossing to help scale up aid deliveries in Gaza. “There’s a lot of tension around food. People are so desperate,” Skau told NBC News. “I went to distribution points where there are hundreds, if not thousands, of people waiting in queues, and there’s anger and frustration.” It’s unclear how long order can be sustained when so much of Gaza’s population is starving. Aid trucks that do manage to get through the Rafah crossing aren’t able to meet the need, Skau said. The food crisis comes on top of the operational challenges that are waiting other on the side. Skau said that during his recent visit to the Palestinian enclave, he spoke to people who hadn’t eaten in days. “If this further deteriorates, you know, people will have nothing, and you can just imagine the desperation that we will have in our hands then if we’re not even able to deliver what we are delivering at the moment,” Skau said. “And I think, you know, the clock is really ticking.” Share this -





Detained Palestinians are bound and blindfolded in Gaza This image taken on Friday and released by the Associated Press today after being reviewed by the Israeli military censor, shows a truck carrying detained Palestinian men, bound and blindfolded, to an undisclosed location in northern Gaza. Moti Milrod / AP Share this -





