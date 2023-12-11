What we know
- Conditions in Gaza are deteriorating rapidly as battles rage between the Israeli military and Hamas in Khan Younis, the largest city in Gaza's south, with aid deliveries becoming increasingly difficult and humanitarian zones for displaced people shrinking. "Gaza’s health system is on its knees and collapsing," World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
- Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said the country was still trying to move things forward for hostage release negotiations despite a break down in talks. The U.S. is coming under increased international criticism after approving $106 million in emergency arms sales to Israel.
- Israel released the names of 20 hostages held by Hamas that it believes are dead. Pressure continues from families of those held and those who have been freed to rescue more than 100 people still being held captive by Hamas.
- About 1.9 million people have been displaced in Gaza, where health officials say the death toll has now surpassed 17,900 after weeks of Israeli attacks. Thousands more are buried under the rubble and presumed dead. The Israel Defense Forces estimates 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas attack, with around 140 people still held captive in Gaza.
- NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Hala Gorani, Hallie Jackson and Chantal Da Silva are reporting from the region.
Mourners wait to collect lost relatives in Rafah
Relatives mourn next to the shrouded body of a loved one at al-Najjar hospital in Rafah today.
One shower for every 700, one toilet for every 150 people in Gaza, WHO chief says
In a meeting yesterday, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said those in Gaza "are looking for shelter anywhere they can find it. But nowhere and no-one is safe in Gaza," he added.
Ghebreyesus warned that increasing overcrowding in the southern part of Gaza is making the lack of food, water, shelter and sanitation worse and leading to the spread of disease.
“On average, there is one shower unit for every 700 people, and one toilet for every 150 people,” he said.
Israel says it has 'eliminated' a Hamas leader
The Israel Defense Forces said today it killed Emad Krikae, a commander of Hamas’ Shejaiya Battalion Krikae.
The IDF did not specify the circumstances surrounding his death.
It said in a post on X he was "responsible for anti-tank missile training in the Gaza City Brigade," before assuming his current role after the death of the previous leader.
NBC News has not verified the claims.
IDF: Six launches intercepted from Lebanon
Sirens sounded in northern Israel after missile launches were fired from Lebanon, according to the Israel Defense Forces, which said it had intercepted the attacks.
"IDF artillery is striking the sources of the fire," it said.
The IDF and the Lebanese militia-group Hezbollah have been exchanging fire for weeks now, which Hezbollah says is in support of those in Gaza.
NBC News could not independently verify the attacks.
Rep. Elise Stefanik on University of Pennsylvania president’s resignation: ‘One down, two to go’
House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. — who recently went viral for engaging in a contentious exchange with university presidents at a congressional hearing on antisemitism — on Saturday praised the resignation of University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill.
“One down. Two to go,” Stefanik wrote on X. “This is only the very beginning of addressing the pervasive rot of antisemitism that has destroyed the most ‘prestigious’ higher education institutions in America.”
“This forced resignation of the president of @Penn is the bare minimum of what is required,” she added. “These universities can anticipate a robust and comprehensive Congressional investigation of all facets of their institutions negligent perpetration of antisemitism including administrative, faculty, funding, and overall leadership and governance.”
Magill stepped down Saturday after she faced widespread backlash for some of her remarks at the five-hour House hearing Tuesday — during which she and her counterparts at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology were grilled over how their institutions responded to the rise in anti-Jewish hate since Hamas launched its attack in Israel on Oct. 7.
U.N. General Assembly set to hold emergency meeting
The United Nations General Assembly will meet on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Gaza in an emergency meeting, its president said.
This comes after the U.S. on Friday vetoed a Security Council resolution for a cease-fire — one that was backed by almost all other members. The U.K. abstained.
The U.S. has come under increasing criticism from humanitarian aid agencies, U.N. officials and many countries for voting against a cease-fire.
‘The clock is really ticking’: Desperation mounts for starving Palestinians
As goods become increasingly scarce and expensive, World Food Programme Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau reiterated calls for a cease-fire and the opening of the Kerem Shalom border crossing to help scale up aid deliveries in Gaza.
“There’s a lot of tension around food. People are so desperate,” Skau told NBC News. “I went to distribution points where there are hundreds, if not thousands, of people waiting in queues, and there’s anger and frustration.”
It’s unclear how long order can be sustained when so much of Gaza’s population is starving. Aid trucks that do manage to get through the Rafah crossing aren’t able to meet the need, Skau said. The food crisis comes on top of the operational challenges that are waiting other on the side.
Skau said that during his recent visit to the Palestinian enclave, he spoke to people who hadn’t eaten in days.
“If this further deteriorates, you know, people will have nothing, and you can just imagine the desperation that we will have in our hands then if we’re not even able to deliver what we are delivering at the moment,” Skau said. “And I think, you know, the clock is really ticking.”
Detained Palestinians are bound and blindfolded in Gaza
This image taken on Friday and released by the Associated Press today after being reviewed by the Israeli military censor, shows a truck carrying detained Palestinian men, bound and blindfolded, to an undisclosed location in northern Gaza.
IDF claims Hamas ‘preventing Gazans from accessing humanitarian aid’ by ‘forcefully diverting supplies’
Israel Defense Force said Hamas is preventing residents of Gaza from accessing humanitarian aid by forcefully diverting supplies for its own use.
IDF Border Defense Corps released video footage that it says shows members of Hamas forcefully taking humanitarian aid from civilians, loading it onto a vehicle and then driving to a Hamas-run site.
The IDF said that it has continued efforts to enable humanitarian aid to reach civilians in the Gaza Strip, further adding that tens of thousands of tons of aid designated for international humanitarian organizations have entered Gaza.
The United Nations and the World Health Organization maintain that a major humanitarian crisis is unfolding and that the amount of aid entering Gaza is nowhere near sufficient.
Catch up on NBC News’ latest coverage of the war
Hunger, thirst and chaos in southern Gaza as hostilities drive humanitarian aid to the brink of collapse
Solutions discussed for Gaza’s future range from workarounds to the catastrophic
Rep. Elise Stefanik on University of Pennsylvania president’s resignation: ‘One down, two to go’
University of Pennsylvania president steps down amid criticism of antisemitism testimony
Stripped, blindfolded and ‘humiliated’: Images show dozens of Palestinian men detained by Israeli forces in Gaza