Israel-Hamas war live updates: Hamas reportedly rejects Israeli cease-fire offer

What to know
- Hamas reportedly rejected a proposed Israeli cease-fire deal that would have secured the release of 40 hostages in exchange for a one-week pause in fighting. The group has also indicated that there would be no more negotiations over prisoner exchanges unless Israel halted the fighting.
- A long-delayed vote on a resolution for desperately needed aid to Gaza is expected today at the United United Nations Security Council after Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States' ambassador to the U.N., said negotiators had finally agreed on wording America could support. It comes after high-level diplomacy aimed at avoiding another U.S. veto.
- An estimated 20,000 people — almost 1% of the territory's prewar population — have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The vast majority of the enclave's 2.2 million people are displaced, and the U.N. said yesterday that more than half a million face starvation.
- Israeli military officials say 137 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion in Gaza, which came after Hamas killed 1,200 people and seized about 240 hostages on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Jay Gray and Josh Lederman are reporting from the region.
Medical teams were 'were subjected to beatings and torture,' Palestinian Red Crescent Society says
Some of the medical teams detained during a raid on an ambulance center in the Jabalia refugee camp “were subjected to beatings and torture,” the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on X today after they were release.
The organization said it “strongly” condemned the “targeting, arresting and assaulting” of its team members and called for the immediate release of eight teams who were still in custody.
It added that Israeli forces had destroyed the central communication system and ambulances at the center during a raid earlier this week.
NBC News could not independently verify this information.
Palestinian American mourns death of 100 family members
Mohammed Shehaiber, a Palestinian American from Gaza who has lived in the U.S. for nearly 30 years, told NBC News yesterday that over 100 of his family members and friends have been killed in the strip this week alone, after his hometown of Sabra was bombed by Israeli forces on Monday.
“They hit the neighbor's house, next to my father’s house. The walls jumped, and Asma collapsed,” he said, describing the death of a female family member, who was the mother of two. Sabra, on the western outskirts of Gaza City, was an area his family believed would be safe, having been largely unaffected by previous wars with Israel. Now, Shehaiber believes that many family members remain buried under the rubble, with no diesel or supplies to assist efforts for their recovery.
“The house that got destroyed, I grew up in it. All my childhood, gone. I have no childhood left,” he said. He added that in Gaza, Israeli bombing campaigns would only increase support for Hamas, instead of eradicating the group as Israel and the U.S. hope.
“Please stop it, Mr Biden. You can do it.” He said, referring to Israel’s campaign on the strip. “It will only cause more problems, more hatred.”
Hezbollah and Israel trade fire over Lebanese border
Lebanese militant group Hezbollah targeted “gatherings of enemy soldiers” at a barracks in northern Israel this morning, it said in a statement today.
The Iran-backed militia said it achieved "direct hits" with rockets and artillery after it targeted the Shomera barracks near Israel's northern border.
In a statement on Telegram, the Israel Defense Forces said it had identified a number of launches from Lebanon and it had "struck the sources of the fire with artillery." It added that fighter jets had "struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.
NBC News could not independently verify either claim.
IDF night operations in northern Gaza
This image, taken during a controlled tour of the Gaza Strip by the Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday and released today, shows Israeli soldiers during night operations in the north of the enclave. The image was reviewed by the IDF before it was released to global media outlets.
Hamas rejects hostage exchange deal for humanitarian ‘pauses,’ wants permanent ceasefire
A new report has suggested that Hamas rejected an Israeli offer for a week-long cease-fire in exchange for the release of dozens of hostages, including remaining women and children, Egyptian officials told The Wall Street Journal.
Hamas officials announced Thursday that they refused to hold any talks about releasing hostages without a more permanent cease-fire, something Israel and the U.S. said would be a “surrender” to the group.
The failure to make headway on cease-fire negotiations comes as the United Nations estimates 500,000 people in the enclave are starving and the WHO said hospitals in the north of the strip were completely out of service.
Hamas hostage families plead with diplomats to help secure their freedom
Amid scenes of deep emotion, family members of several of the hostages held by Hamas addressed diplomats in Tel Aviv to ask for international assistance in securing their release.
How does the destruction in Gaza stack up historically?
By some measures, destruction in Gaza has outpaced Allied bombings of Germany during World War II.
Between 1942 and 1945, the allies attacked 51 major German cities and towns, destroying about 40-50% of their urban areas, said Robert Pape, a U.S. military historian. Pape said this amounted to 10% of buildings across Germany, compared to over 33% across Gaza, a densely populated territory of just 140 square miles.
“Gaza is one of the most intense civilian punishment campaigns in history,” said Pape. “It now sits comfortably in the top quartile of the most devastating bombing campaigns ever.”
The U.S.-led coalition’s 2017 assault to expel the Islamic State group from the Iraqi city of Mosul was considered one of the most intense attacks on a city in generations. That nine-month battle killed around 10,000 civilians, a third of them from coalition bombardment, according to an Associated Press investigation at the time.
During the 2014-17 campaign to defeat IS in Iraq, the coalition carried out nearly 15,000 strikes across the country, according to Airwars, a London-based independent group that tracks recent conflicts. By comparison, the Israeli military said last week it has conducted 22,000 strikes in Gaza.
Catch up with NBC News’ latest coverage of the war
Palestinian support for ‘armed struggle’ is rising as Gaza death estimate tops 20,000
Is Israel’s offensive succeeding or failing?
13-year-old Palestinian American was shot by Israeli soldiers and detained, his family says
This woman became the face of Israel’s music festival hostages. Why hasn’t she been released?
Democratic lawmakers who served in uniform and in the CIA urge Biden to push Israel to change course in Gaza