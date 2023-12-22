Israel-Hamas war live updates: Hamas reportedly rejects Israeli cease-fire offer

Medical teams were 'were subjected to beatings and torture,' Palestinian Red Crescent Society says Some of the medical teams detained during a raid on an ambulance center in the Jabalia refugee camp “were subjected to beatings and torture,” the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on X today after they were release. The organization said it “strongly” condemned the “targeting, arresting and assaulting” of its team members and called for the immediate release of eight teams who were still in custody. It added that Israeli forces had destroyed the central communication system and ambulances at the center during a raid earlier this week. NBC News could not independently verify this information. Share this -





Palestinian American mourns death of 100 family members Mohammed Shehaiber, a Palestinian American from Gaza who has lived in the U.S. for nearly 30 years, told NBC News yesterday that over 100 of his family members and friends have been killed in the strip this week alone, after his hometown of Sabra was bombed by Israeli forces on Monday. "They hit the neighbor's house, next to my father's house. The walls jumped, and Asma collapsed," he said, describing the death of a female family member, who was the mother of two. Sabra, on the western outskirts of Gaza City, was an area his family believed would be safe, having been largely unaffected by previous wars with Israel. Now, Shehaiber believes that many family members remain buried under the rubble, with no diesel or supplies to assist efforts for their recovery. "The house that got destroyed, I grew up in it. All my childhood, gone. I have no childhood left," he said. He added that in Gaza, Israeli bombing campaigns would only increase support for Hamas, instead of eradicating the group as Israel and the U.S. hope. "Please stop it, Mr Biden. You can do it." He said, referring to Israel's campaign on the strip. "It will only cause more problems, more hatred."





Hezbollah and Israel trade fire over Lebanese border Lebanese militant group Hezbollah targeted "gatherings of enemy soldiers" at a barracks in northern Israel this morning, it said in a statement today. The Iran-backed militia said it achieved "direct hits" with rockets and artillery after it targeted the Shomera barracks near Israel's northern border. In a statement on Telegram, the Israel Defense Forces said it had identified a number of launches from Lebanon and it had "struck the sources of the fire with artillery." It added that fighter jets had "struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. NBC News could not independently verify either claim.





IDF night operations in northern Gaza This image, taken during a controlled tour of the Gaza Strip by the Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday and released today, shows Israeli soldiers during night operations in the north of the enclave. The image was reviewed by the IDF before it was released to global media outlets. Gil Cohen-Magen / AFP - Getty Images





Hamas rejects hostage exchange deal for humanitarian 'pauses,' wants permanent ceasefire A new report has suggested that Hamas rejected an Israeli offer for a week-long cease-fire in exchange for the release of dozens of hostages, including remaining women and children, Egyptian officials told The Wall Street Journal. Hamas officials announced Thursday that they refused to hold any talks about releasing hostages without a more permanent cease-fire, something Israel and the U.S. said would be a "surrender" to the group. The failure to make headway on cease-fire negotiations comes as the United Nations estimates 500,000 people in the enclave are starving and the WHO said hospitals in the north of the strip were completely out of service.





Hamas hostage families plead with diplomats to help secure their freedom Amid scenes of deep emotion, family members of several of the hostages held by Hamas addressed diplomats in Tel Aviv to ask for international assistance in securing their release.





