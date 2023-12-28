Israel-Hamas war live updates: Senior Israeli minister warns war could expand

Senior Israeli minister warns war could expand into Lebanon

Israeli could ramp up military action in the north against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, a senior member of the country's war Cabinet said yesterday.

“If the world does not act to stop the shooting into the northern settlements and to remove Hezbollah from the border — the IDF will do it,” Benny Gantz saif in a televised statement.

He added that the next steps in the fighting would be "powerful, deep and surprising."

Meanwhile in Gaza, Gantz warned that the "the stopwatch for a political settlement is running out."