Israel-Hamas war live updates: More hostages set to be released in third day of fragile truce

Clashes in the West Bank; IDF says it killed five people

The Israel Defense Forces said today it killed five people in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank and arrested another 21 people.

In a statement on Telegram, the IDF said their troops exchanged fire with militants, and found ammunition, weapons and military equipment. The operation was part of sweeping campaign by Israeli security services since Oct. 7, that has seen some 2000 people arrested in the West Bank.

Earlier, the Gaza health ministry said that two people south of Jenin were shot by Israeli forces. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said last night on X its ambulance had been targeted and the Israeli forces were preventing their teams from reaching injured people.

NBC News is not able independently verify these claims.