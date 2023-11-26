Israel-Hamas war live updates: More hostages set to be released in third day of fragile truce

What we know
- Israel has received a list from Hamas of the hostages set to be released today, according to the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
- Yesterday, 13 Israelis and four Thai citizens were released after an hourslong delay, bringing the total to 26 Israelis, of the 50 expected to be freed from Gaza. Fifteen Thai and Filipino citizens have also been released as part of a separate deal with Hamas.
- Thirty-nine Palestinian prisoners held by Israel were released from three prisons yesterday as part of the hostage-prisoner swap that is expected to total 150 by the end of the four-day truce.
- A Qatari operations team flew to Tel Aviv yesterday after Hamas accused Israel of violating the truce, underscoring the fragility of the cease-fire deal.
- The Israeli military has urged civilians who fled to southern Gaza not to return home, and warned that it is preparing for the next phase of the war once the pause ends.
- A flow of aid trucks continue to enter Gaza under protection of the cease-fire, including much-needed fuel. The humanitarian aid brings relief for civilians who have been suffering for weeks as supplies of food, water and medicine ran low.
- More than 1.7 million people have been displaced in Gaza, where health officials say the death toll has surpassed 14,500 after weeks of Israeli attacks. The Israel Defense Forces estimate 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, with more than 200 people held hostage in Gaza.
Clashes in the West Bank; IDF says it killed five people
The Israel Defense Forces said today it killed five people in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank and arrested another 21 people.
In a statement on Telegram, the IDF said their troops exchanged fire with militants, and found ammunition, weapons and military equipment. The operation was part of sweeping campaign by Israeli security services since Oct. 7, that has seen some 2000 people arrested in the West Bank.
Earlier, the Gaza health ministry said that two people south of Jenin were shot by Israeli forces. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said last night on X its ambulance had been targeted and the Israeli forces were preventing their teams from reaching injured people.
NBC News is not able independently verify these claims.
Irish Prime Minster welcomes release of Israeli-Irish hostage
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar welcomed the release of a nine-year-old Israeli-Irish girl yesterday who was held hostage by Hamas since it launched the Oct. 7 attacks.
"This is a day of enormous joy and relief for Emily Hand and her family," he said on X.
"An innocent child who was lost has now been found and returned, and we breathe a massive sigh of relief. Our prayers have been answered," he said.
Israel reviewing latest list of hostages slated for release
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement today that it was reviewing the list of hostages slated for release by Hamas militants.
The information was conveyed to the hostages’ families, the statement said.
The scheduled release would be the third since Israel and Hamas reached a deal that would see the militants release at least 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinians being freed from Israeli jails.
Both hostages and Palestinian prisoners were released during the first two days of a four-day cease-fire, with more expected should the truce continue to hold.
Biden administration is ‘disappointed’ no Americans were released in today’s hostage exchange
The Biden administration is “disappointed” no Americans have been released as a part of the hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas, but officials remain “hopeful” that at least three Americans with duel Israeli citizenship will be freed as part of the overall deal for the release of 50 hostages, two senior administration officials told NBC News.
“We are disappointed that we haven’t seen the Americans on a list yet, but we are hopeful for the next couple of days,” one official said, adding “the U.S. is hopeful that we can keep the pause in place and the exchange in place, because we want all of the hostages out.”
One official said there is “common concern” that Hamas is holding the three Americans until the fourth day of the exchange to encourage the U.S. to put pressure on Israel for an extended pause in fighting, but the sources could not point to any official assessment or intelligence confirming that to be the case.
Previous reports from administration officials have said 10 Americans were missing.
After the rush of release, hostages and their families can be torn by competing emotions
TEL AVIV — Grief and joy.
These are just two of the complex and sometimes opposing emotions Hamas hostages and their families will experience as they emerge from 50 days in captivity in the Gaza Strip, one expert says.
Joy was the unmistakable emotion captured in the first images of freed hostages as they reunited with family this weekend. Twenty-four hostages were released Friday and another 17 were released Saturday as part of a four-day cease-fire deal.
In one, Ohad Munder-Zichri, who had his ninth birthday as a hostage in Gaza, can be seen running into his father’s arms in a video posted to Facebook.
In another, Doron Katz Asher and her young daughters Aviv, 2, and Raz, 4, can be seen in their first moments with father and husband Yoni Asher.
He hugs the three tightly.
