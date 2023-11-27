Hamas and Israel review lists of hostages and prisoners

There are more challenges today with both the Israeli government and Hamas questioning the lists of hostages and prisoners to be released, a diplomat with knowledge of the talks tells NBC News. There was a similar hurdle on day one and it was resolved, they said, adding that it’s a "slight issue" that all sides are working to resolve.

Bigger challenges lie ahead this week. Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who has been leading negotiations to secure the release of hostages, agree a cease-fire and enable the entry to Gaza of desperately needed humanitarian aid, says efforts to extend the pause are underway. There is a willingness by Israel to extended so long as Hamas can locate an additional 40 or so hostages including women and children, he tells NBC News.

But even an extension of the truce is not a solution to the crisis. The Israeli military is indicating it is ready to return to war. Hamas too will have been regrouping and preparing to fight.

Meanwhile International divisions continue to widen. The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called for a ceasefire and criticized Israel saying, "I’m appalled to learn that in the middle of a war, the Israeli government is poised to commit new funds to build more illegal settlements." Comments that were received with fury by Israel. These are hardly indicators that peace is on the horizon. President Biden has said there’s no going back to the status quo as it stood on Oct. 6, one day before the October 7th attacks. But what the world will look like after this crisis is still unclear. In the weeks ahead, everyone in the Middle East will be looking to the President to provide some kind of roadmap.