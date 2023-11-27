What we know
- On the last day of a four-day pause in fighting in the Gaza Strip, both Hamas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated their openness to extending the agreement.
- U.S. President Joe Biden is pushing for more Americans to be freed from Gaza and is encouraging an extension in the cease-fire.
- Yesterday, Hamas released 17 hostages, including 4-year-old American Abigail Edan. In exchange, Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners, all of whom are minors, a Qatari spokesman said.
- Aid trucks have continued to flow into Gaza under protection of the cease-fire, including much-needed fuel. The humanitarian aid brings relief for civilians who have been suffering for weeks as supplies of food, water and medicine run low.
- The Israeli military has urged civilians who fled to southern Gaza not to return home and warned that it is preparing for the next phase of the war once the pause in fighting ends.
- More than 1.7 million people have been displaced in Gaza, where health officials say the death toll has surpassed 14,500 after weeks of Israeli attacks. The Israel Defense Forces estimate 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, with more than 200 people held hostage in Gaza.
- NBC News’ Keir Simmons, Raf Sanchez, Ali Arouzi, Erin McLaughlin, Richard Engel and David Noriega are reporting from the region.
Hamas and Israel review lists of hostages and prisoners
There are more challenges today with both the Israeli government and Hamas questioning the lists of hostages and prisoners to be released, a diplomat with knowledge of the talks tells NBC News. There was a similar hurdle on day one and it was resolved, they said, adding that it’s a "slight issue" that all sides are working to resolve.
Bigger challenges lie ahead this week. Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who has been leading negotiations to secure the release of hostages, agree a cease-fire and enable the entry to Gaza of desperately needed humanitarian aid, says efforts to extend the pause are underway. There is a willingness by Israel to extended so long as Hamas can locate an additional 40 or so hostages including women and children, he tells NBC News.
But even an extension of the truce is not a solution to the crisis. The Israeli military is indicating it is ready to return to war. Hamas too will have been regrouping and preparing to fight.
Meanwhile International divisions continue to widen. The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called for a ceasefire and criticized Israel saying, "I’m appalled to learn that in the middle of a war, the Israeli government is poised to commit new funds to build more illegal settlements." Comments that were received with fury by Israel. These are hardly indicators that peace is on the horizon.
President Biden has said there’s no going back to the status quo as it stood on Oct. 6, one day before the October 7th attacks. But what the world will look like after this crisis is still unclear. In the weeks ahead, everyone in the Middle East will be looking to the President to provide some kind of roadmap.
Watch: Emotional reunions between released Israeli hostages and their families
Videos show the emotional moments when some of the people held hostage were reunited with their families.
In one video, released Israeli hostages were met by thousands of Israelis waving flags and recording their arrival near Hatzerem, Israel. In others, 9-year-old Emily Hand is seen running into her father’s arms and hugging her sister as her dogs excitedly welcome her home.
Mother and daughter Sharon and Noam Avigdori are also seen in a video embracing family members in an Israeli hospital, and in another video, Maya Regev, whose younger brother is still being held by Hamas, hugs her mother in an emotional reunion.
Latest 3 Thai hostages to be freed are in good health, prime minister says
Three Thai hostages Hamas released today are in good health, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said in a post on X.
The three Thai nationals were among 17 hostages freed on the third day of the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. Migrant workers from Thailand, one of Israel’s biggest sources of foreign labor, were the largest single group of foreigners among Hamas’s estimated 240 hostages, and 17 have been released since the cease-fire began Friday.
The Thai Foreign Affairs Ministry congratulated the newly freed hostages and their families and thanked all parties involved in their release.
“For the remaining 15 Thai hostages, the Royal Thai Government continues to exert all efforts towards their safe release at the earliest opportunity,” the ministry said in a statement.
Catch up with NBC News’ latest coverage of the war
- American girl who turned 4 while held hostage is freed by Hamas
- Among released hostages, kids who love music and sisters described as joyful
- Suspect arrested in shooting of 3 U.S. college students of Palestinian descent
- National security adviser Jake Sullivan doesn’t rule out conditions on aid to Israel
- After the rush of release, hostages and their families can be torn by competing emotions
- Video: Hundreds call for cease-fire in Gaza during protest on Manhattan Bridge
Biden pushes for more hostages to be freed by Hamas, extension of pause in fighting
President Joe Biden is pushing for more Americans to be freed from Gaza and is encouraging an extension in the four-day cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas.
Biden said he is “hopeful” that more Americans will be released in tomorrow’s exchange.
Only one day remains in the deal, and so far only one American has been released — 4-year-old Abigail Mor Edan.