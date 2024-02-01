Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.S. strikes Houthi drones as it readies retaliation for Jordan attack

What we know
- The White House has blamed an umbrella group of Iran-backed militias, collectively known a the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, for the drone strike on a base in Jordan that killed three American service members. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said U.S. retaliation to the attack will be sustained over time.
- Overnight, U.S. Central Command said it struck Houthi targets in Yemen that were readying attack drones as part of the militia's campaign against shipping in the Red Sea.
- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called yesterday, for the dissolution of UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees and the chief provider of aid in Gaza, following Israeli allegations that some of its workers participated in the Oct. 7 attacks. UNRWA's Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said it was irresponsible to sanction an entire agency for the alleged acts of individuals.
- Although the U.S. has suspended UNRWA funding, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said yesterday that getting aid into Gaza "vital." With negotiations for a new hostage deal at a crucial juncture, Blinken is set to return to the Middle East in coming days, a senior U.S. official told NBC News.
- More than 26,900 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 65,900 have been injured , and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 223 soldiers have been killed during the ground invasion of Gaza. About 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were taken after Hamas' multipronged attacks on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Keir Simmons, Raf Sanchez, Matt Bradley and Chantal Da Silva are reporting from the region.
