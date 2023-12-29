Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel accused of firing on Gaza aid convoy as military pushes south

What we know
- The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees has accused Israeli soldiers of firing at an aid convoy in Gaza.
- Tens of thousands of displaced people continued to stream into the overwhelmed town of Rafah in the enclave's southernmost point. The U.N. said late yesterday that around 100,000 people have traveled to the area, one Gaza's most densely populated, in recent days.
- The vast majority of the enclave's 2.2 million people are displaced, and the U.N. has warned that more than half a million people face starvation.
- Many Palestinians are fleeing central Gaza, where Israeli artillery and warplanes have been pounding the urban refugee camps of Bureij, Nuseirat and Maghazi.
- Judy Weinstein, an American-Canadian-Israeli triple citizen, was killed Oct. 7 during Hamas’ terror attacks, alongside her Israeli-American husband, a spokesperson for the Kibbutz Nir Oz said yesterday. Weinstein, a mother of four and grandmother of seven, was 70.
- More than 21,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. starvation.
- Israeli military officials say 167 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion in Gaza, which came after 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were seized after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Jay Gray, Josh Lederman and Ali Arouzi are reporting from the region.
Israeli soldiers fired at aid convoy, UNRWA chief says
The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees has accused Israeli soldiers of firing at an aid convoy in Gaza.
Thomas White said in a post on X that the convoy was returning from northern Gaza "along a route designated by the Israeli Army," when it was shot at.
"Our international convoy leader and his team were not injured but one vehicle sustained damage," he said. "Aid workers should never be a target," he added.
NBC News approached the Israel Defense Forces for comment.
Navy destroyer shoots down drone, anti-ship ballistic missile in Red Sea
The U.S. Navy destroyer USS Mason shot down a drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile that was fired by Iranian-backed Houthis rebels, according to U.S. Central Command.
The drone and the ballistic missile were fired in the southern Red Sea this evening local time, it said.
There were no reported injuries and no damage to any of the 18 ships nearby, Central Command said.
Since Oct. 19, Houthis have attempted 22 attacks on international ships, it said.
U.S. sanctions money network tied to Houthi rebels blamed for shipping vessel attacks
WASHINGTON — The U.S. imposed sanctions today on a group of money exchange services from Yemen and Turkey alleged to help provide funding to Iranian-backed Houthi rebels who have been launching attacks on commercial shipping vessels in the southern Red Sea.
Included in the sanctions are the head of a financial intermediary in Sana’a, Yemen, along with three exchange houses in Yemen and Turkey. The U.S. Treasury Department alleges that the people and firms helped transfer millions of dollars to the Houthis at the direction of sanctioned Iranian financial facilitator Sa’id al-Jamal.
The sanctions block access to U.S. property and bank accounts and prevent the targeted people and companies from doing business with Americans.
Yesterday’s action is the latest round of financial penalties meant to punish the Houthis.
The U.S. announced sanctions this month against 13 people and firms alleged to be providing tens of millions of dollars from the sale and shipment of Iranian commodities to the Houthis in Yemen.
Palestine Red Crescent setting up first camp for displaced Gazans in Khan Younis
The Palestine Red Crescent Society, with help from the Egyptian Red Crescent, said yesterday that it working to set up the first organized camp for civilians in Gaza who have been displaced by the war.
The camp will be in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the PRCS said.
The camp’s initial phase will include 300 tents and eventually expand to 1,000, with the intention of providing shelter to hundreds of displaced families, it said.
