Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel accused of firing on Gaza aid convoy as military pushes south

Israeli soldiers fired at aid convoy, UNRWA chief says

The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees has accused Israeli soldiers of firing at an aid convoy in Gaza.

Thomas White said in a post on X that the convoy was returning from northern Gaza "along a route designated by the Israeli Army," when it was shot at.

"Our international convoy leader and his team were not injured but one vehicle sustained damage," he said. "Aid workers should never be a target," he added.

NBC News approached the Israel Defense Forces for comment.