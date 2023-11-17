Israel-Hamas war live updates: IDF says hostage’s body found near Gaza’s main hospital

Singapore fashion brand apologizes after backlash over perceived support for Israel

A fashion brand in Singapore has apologized after online backlash over its founders’ perceived support for Israel.

“We do not condone the killings of thousands of innocent Palestinians. Our hearts weigh heavy and our thoughts and prayers are with them,” Daniel Chew and Rebecca Ting, the husband-and-wife founders of Beyond the Vines, said yesterday in a post on Instagram, adding that they “take full responsibility for our insensitivity and mishandling of this matter.”

The criticism began when social media users pointed out that Chew was following a pro-Israel Christian account on Instagram. The couple’s attempts to address the fury in earlier Instagram posts and a livestream only further angered followers of the brand both in Singapore and overseas, who called for a boycott and accused the company of deleting comments and blocking users supporting Palestinians.

Chew said he had initially followed the account because of its culture, food and travel content and that he had unfollowed it recently when it became “more political and divisive in nature.” In a livestream last week launching a new collection, Ting said they had been told by Meta, Instagram’s parent company, that the company had a “sensitive content filter” that might delete comments or block accounts.