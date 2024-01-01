Israel-Hamas war live updates: IDF warns military campaign in Gaza could last throughout 2024

What we know
- A senior IDF spokesman has indicated that Israel's military offensive in Gaza could last throughout 2024, with forces preparing for "prolonged fighting."
- Tensions in the Middle East were raised on Sunday when U.S. helicopters exchanged fire with Iran-backed Houthi crews in small boats in the Red Sea, sinking three boats, after they received distress calls from a commercial containership.
- Danish shipping giant Maersk announced a 48-hour pause on all transits through the Bab-el-Mandeb strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has continued to push back against calls for a cease-fire in Gaza and said on Saturday that the war was expected to go on for “many more months.”
- More than 21,800 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 55,000 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials say at least 170 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion in Gaza, which came after 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were seized after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Jay Gray, Josh Lederman and Ali Arouzi are reporting from the region.
IDF continues ground operation inside Gaza
Sirens sounded in Israel as Hamas launches rocket barrage on Tel Aviv
Sirens were sounded in central and southern Israel around midnight as Hamas' military-wing the Qassam brigades said it had launched a barrage of rockets.
"We bombed the city of 'Tel Aviv' and its suburbs with a barrage of 'M90' rockets," the group said in a post on Telegram.
Routine baby foods and vaccines return to Gaza Strip, health officials say
Routine baby food purchased by the Palestinian government and some donated by UNICEF has begun entering the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, the health ministry in Ramallah said today in a statement on Telegram.
It also said Egypt had preserved the food in cold storage until it was handed over to Gaza.
The supply also includes children's vaccines for polio and measles, the ministry said, adding they are sufficient for 8 to 14 months.
IDF says it struck targets in Gaza, including senior Hamas commander
The Israel Defense Forces said today it killed Adil Mismah, a top commander in Deir al-Balah, as well as targets in Shejaiya in Gaza city.
The IDF conducted a "targeted raid on the terrorist organizations’ command and control center and located large quantities of weapons used by the terrorist organizations in the area of a mosque," it said in a statement.
An Israeli aircraft also struck a militant launching rockets in Khan Younis, the IDF said, adding it separately attacked a unit launching mortar shells.
IDF is preparing for a year of war in Gaza
In a New Year’s Eve address, the top spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces warned that the war in Gaza would require “prolonged fighting” and “warfare throughout this year.”
Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said: “We are wisely planning the management of the forces operating in the field, looking at the reserve system, the economy, refreshing forces, and continuing the combat training processes in the IDF.”
He also gave details of recent operations against Palestinian militants in the strip, and said that some reservists would return to their families this week.
He said this would “significantly ease the burden on the economy and allow them to gather strength for the upcoming activities in the next year, as the fighting will continue and they will still be required.”
Thousands join New Year's Day demonstration in Turkey to denounce Israel's Gaza campaign
Tens of thousands gathered in Istanbul, Turkey, today to show solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group in the Gaza enclave.
People gathered around the Galata Bridge in Istanbul to denounce the "terrorism" of both Israel and the banned Kurdish group PKK, the official Turkish agency Anadolu said.
Survivors of deadly Khan Younis air strike treated in Gaza hospital as they mourn dead relatives
Mohamad al-Laham, a survivor of a deadly airstrike attack in Khan Younis that killed dozens, told an NBC News crew that he believes the majority of his family was among those killed.
Destruction in Gaza on New Year's Day
A Palestinian woman stands amid rubble and belongings in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on New Year's Day, after Israel's military said fighting would continue throughout 2024.