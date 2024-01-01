IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Buildings damaged in Japan after 7.6 magnitude quake, the divisive new laws coming into effect in 2024, and Taylor Swift breaks Elvis's Billboard record

LIVE COVERAGE
Updated 9 minutes ago

Israel-Hamas war live updates: IDF warns military campaign in Gaza could last throughout 2024

Israel's military is preparing for "prolonged fighting" this year, amid raised tensions in the region after clashes between U.S. forces and Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
By NBC News

What we know

  • A senior IDF spokesman has indicated that Israel's military offensive in Gaza could last throughout 2024, with forces preparing for "prolonged fighting."
  • Tensions in the Middle East were raised on Sunday when U.S. helicopters exchanged fire with Iran-backed Houthi crews in small boats in the Red Sea, sinking three boats, after they received distress calls from a commercial containership.
  • Danish shipping giant Maersk announced a 48-hour pause on all transits through the Bab-el-Mandeb strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has continued to push back against calls for a cease-fire in Gaza and said on Saturday that the war was expected to go on for “many more months.”
  • More than 21,800 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 55,000 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
  • Israeli military officials say at least 170 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion in Gaza, which came after 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were seized after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
  • NBC News’ Jay Gray, Josh Lederman and Ali Arouzi are reporting from the region.
9m ago / 12:23 PM UTC

IDF continues ground operation inside Gaza

NBC News

Image: TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT
This handout picture released by the Israeli army on January 1, 2024 shows Israeli soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.AFP - Getty Images
46m ago / 11:46 AM UTC

Sirens sounded in Israel as Hamas launches rocket barrage on Tel Aviv

Mithil Aggarwal

Sirens were sounded in central and southern Israel around midnight as Hamas' military-wing the Qassam brigades said it had launched a barrage of rockets.

"We bombed the city of 'Tel Aviv' and its suburbs with a barrage of 'M90' rockets," the group said in a post on Telegram.

1h ago / 11:32 AM UTC

Routine baby foods and vaccines return to Gaza Strip, health officials say

Mithil Aggarwal

Routine baby food purchased by the Palestinian government and some donated by UNICEF has begun entering the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, the health ministry in Ramallah said today in a statement on Telegram.

It also said Egypt had preserved the food in cold storage until it was handed over to Gaza.

The supply also includes children's vaccines for polio and measles, the ministry said, adding they are sufficient for 8 to 14 months.

1h ago / 11:30 AM UTC

IDF says it struck targets in Gaza, including senior Hamas commander

Mithil Aggarwal

The Israel Defense Forces said today it killed Adil Mismah, a top commander in Deir al-Balah, as well as targets in Shejaiya in Gaza city.

The IDF conducted a "targeted raid on the terrorist organizations’ command and control center and located large quantities of weapons used by the terrorist organizations in the area of a mosque," it said in a statement.

An Israeli aircraft also struck a militant launching rockets in Khan Younis, the IDF said, adding it separately attacked a unit launching mortar shells.

2h ago / 10:35 AM UTC

IDF is preparing for a year of war in Gaza

Alexander Smith

In a New Year’s Eve address, the top spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces warned that the war in Gaza would require “prolonged fighting” and “warfare throughout this year.”

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said: “We are wisely planning the management of the forces operating in the field, looking at the reserve system, the economy, refreshing forces, and continuing the combat training processes in the IDF.”

He also gave details of recent operations against Palestinian militants in the strip, and said that some reservists would return to their families this week.

He said this would “significantly ease the burden on the economy and allow them to gather strength for the upcoming activities in the next year, as the fighting will continue and they will still be required.”

2h ago / 10:35 AM UTC

Thousands join New Year's Day demonstration in Turkey to denounce Israel's Gaza campaign

NBC News

Image: TURKEY-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-PKK-DEMO
YASIN AKGUL / AFP - Getty Images

Tens of thousands gathered in Istanbul, Turkey, today to show solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group in the Gaza enclave.

People gathered around the Galata Bridge in Istanbul to denounce the "terrorism" of both Israel and the banned Kurdish group PKK, the official Turkish agency Anadolu said.

Image: TURKEY-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-PKK-DEMO
YASIN AKGUL / AFP - Getty Images
2h ago / 10:35 AM UTC

Survivors of deadly Khan Younis air strike treated in Gaza hospital as they mourn dead relatives

NBC News

Mohamad al-Laham, a survivor of a deadly airstrike attack in Khan Younis that killed dozens, told an NBC News crew that he believes the majority of his family was among those killed.

2h ago / 10:35 AM UTC

Destruction in Gaza on New Year's Day

NBC News

Image: PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-GAZA
AFP - Getty Images

A Palestinian woman stands amid rubble and belongings in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on New Year's Day, after Israel's military said fighting would continue throughout 2024.

NBC News