Israel-Hamas war live updates: IDF withdraws from Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital

What we know
- The Israeli military has withdrawn from Gaza's main hospital after a two-week raid. The Israel Defense Forces said its troops and tanks had withdrawn from Al-Shifa after killing hundreds of Hamas fighters, as well as recovering weapons and intel documents. The siege left the medical complex in ruins, and Palestinians say civilians sheltering there were subjected to mass arrests. The World Health Organization has said that 21 patients died during the raid, citing a lack of medical care and supplies.
- Tens of thousands of Israelis marched against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last night, in the largest protest since the war began. The demonstrators who gathered in Jerusalem, which included the families of Israelis still held in Gaza, called for new elections and railed against the government's failure to free the hostages. Netanyahu addressed the protests, but warned that holding elections while the war was ongoing would paralyze the country.
- The U.S. is sending a fresh round of bombs to Israel, two senior administration officials told NBC News, undermining the Biden administration’s public expressions of frustration at its ally's conduct in the war and its own efforts at brokering a cease-fire in talks that resumed over the weekend in Cairo. The bombs are part of a weapons package that was approved years ago, but is only being fulfilled now.
- The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 32,600 , including at least 27 people who have died of malnutrition, according to the enclave's Health Ministry. Another 75,000 have been reported injured. The Israeli military said at least 252 soldiers have been killed since the ground invasion of Gaza began.
U.S. sends more weapons to Israel
The U.S. is sending a fresh round of bombs to Israel, two senior administration officials told NBC News, undermining the Biden administration’s public expressions of frustration at Israel’s conduct in the war and its own efforts at brokering a cease-fire.
The bombs are part of a weapons package that was approved for Israel years ago, but is only being fulfilled now — and includes more than 1,800 Mark 84 (MK84) 2,000-pound bombs and approximately 500 Mark 82 (MK82) 500-pound bombs, the officials said. The delivery of the weapons package was first reported by The Washington Post.
The Mark 84 and 82 are dumb bombs that can be converted into precision-guided ones with the help of a guidance kit, which the U.S. has provided in the past. Even with precision guidance, these bombs likely lead to civilian deaths, and it’s believed that Israel has used them in its campaign in Gaza.
Scenes from al-Shifa as Israeli forces withdraw
Palestinians outside Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City this morning, after the Israeli military withdrew from the complex.
Israeli forces withdraw from Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital after two-week raid
The Israeli military has this morning withdrawn its troops and tanks from Gaza's main hospital after a raid that lasted two weeks.
The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that its forces had killed Palestinian militants in close-quarters clashes and seized weaponry as well as intelligence documents.
Palestinian officials confirmed the withdrawal, which saw people rush to the heavily damaged site this morning.
The World Health Organization said that 21 patients had died during the Israeli siege of the medical complex, saying that patients and displaced civilians sheltering there were left in unsanitary conditions with a lack of medical care and food.