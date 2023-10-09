Israel-Hamas war live updates: IDF battles to drive out militants, masses forces near Gaza

What we know
- Israel was still battling to retake control of its territory after the bloody raid by Hamas fighters, with new breaches of the border into southern towns.
- As Israel reeled from the surprise attack, its military pounded Gaza and gathered 100,000 troops ahead of what many expect to be a ground operation into the densely populated coastal enclave.
- The U.S. led international shows of support for Israel and condemnation of Hamas, driven in part by the news of mass hostage-taking as the scale of a massacre at a desert music festival emerged.
- U.S. lawmakers were told tonight that four Americans were among the dead in the attack, while some U.S. citizens are still missing.
- More than 1,000 people have been killed so far in the fighting: At least 700 people in Israel, according to the military, and at least 493 people in Gaza, the health ministry there said.
- NBC News’s Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Kelly Cobiella, Matt Bradley and Chantal Da Silva are reporting from the region.
Schumer ‘disappointed’ by China’s lack of sympathy for Israel
HONG KONG — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D.-N.Y., criticized the Chinese government’s response to the Hamas attack on Monday during a visit to Beijing by a bipartisan group of U.S. senators.
On Sunday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry urged “relevant parties” to immediately cease hostilities to protect civilians.
“The fundamental way out of the conflict lies in implementing the two-state solution and establishing an independent State of Palestine,” the ministry said in a statement that did not mention Hamas.
In remarks Monday before a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Schumer described the events in Israel as “horrific.”
“I urge you and the Chinese people to stand with the Israeli people and condemn these cowardly and vicious attacks,” he told Wang.
“I was very disappointed, to be honest, by the foreign ministry’s statement that showed no sympathy or support for Israel during these troubled times,” Schumer added.
Israel pounds more than 500 targets in Gaza overnight
Israeli Defense Forces said more than 500 enemy targets were struck overnight following Hamas’ surprise attack.
These included seven command centers used by Hamas and one used by Islamic Jihad, a paramilitary group in Gaza, the IDF said in a statement in Hebrew translated by NBC News.
One of the command centers was a multistory building that also included the residence of Ruhi Mashtaa, secretary of the Hamas, the IDF said. In one case, an “asset” inside a mosque was targeted, it added.
Fighting ongoing inside Israel as Hamas incursions continue
Battles were ongoing between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters inside Israel this morning, more than 48 hours after the militants launched a huge surprise attack.
Richard Hecht, a spokesman for the Israeli military, told reporters there were still multiple breaches in the country's border, meaning it was taking longer than expected to stop the attacks. The IDF said there was fighting ongoing at seven or eight locations.
"We thought this morning we’d be in a better place," Hecht said, according to the Associated Press.
Gaza death toll jumps to 493
The number of people killed in Gaza since the surprise Hamas attack and retaliatory Israeli air strikes on the enclave has risen to 493, the Palestinian health ministry said Monday morning.
Another 2,751 people have been injured, it said.