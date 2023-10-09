Israel-Hamas war live updates: IDF battles to drive out militants, masses forces near Gaza

Schumer ‘disappointed’ by China’s lack of sympathy for Israel

HONG KONG — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D.-N.Y., criticized the Chinese government’s response to the Hamas attack on Monday during a visit to Beijing by a bipartisan group of U.S. senators.

On Sunday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry urged “relevant parties” to immediately cease hostilities to protect civilians.

“The fundamental way out of the conflict lies in implementing the two-state solution and establishing an independent State of Palestine,” the ministry said in a statement that did not mention Hamas.

In remarks Monday before a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Schumer described the events in Israel as “horrific.”

“I urge you and the Chinese people to stand with the Israeli people and condemn these cowardly and vicious attacks,” he told Wang.

“I was very disappointed, to be honest, by the foreign ministry’s statement that showed no sympathy or support for Israel during these troubled times,” Schumer added.