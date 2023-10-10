Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza under fire as fears grow for hostages

What we know
- Israel has said its border with Gaza is now secure and that the bodies of about 1,500 militants have been found, three days after Hamas fighters broke through to launch a brutal surprise attack.
- The IDF bombarded Gaza and told citizens to leave the blockaded strip of land, which now faces an Israeli "siege" and potential ground operation.
- Fears were growing for dozens of hostages, after Hamas threatened to start executing captives if Israel bombs civilians in Gaza.
- As the overall death toll soared, deadly clashes at Israel's northern border with Lebanon raised fears of a broader regional conflict.
- President Joe Biden will address the war in a speech at 1 p.m. ET.
- NBC News’ Lester Holt, Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Kelly Cobiella, Matt Bradley, Ellison Barber and Chantal Da Silva are reporting from the region.
IDF's fighter jets strike more than 200 targets inside Gaza
Israel's Defense Forces continued to strike targets inside the Gaza Strip Tuesday, three days after Hamas' violent incursion into Israel.
The IDF said it was striking "terror targets belonging to terrorist organizations" inside the enclave in retaliation.
Overnight, it said dozens of fighter jets struck over 200 targets in Rimal and Khan Yunis, which the IDF said are used as "terror hubs" by Hamas.
Lightning strikes over Gaza as buildings burn
Israel says border with Gaza finally secured
Israel says it has retaken full control of its border with Gaza, three days after Hamas fighters broke through the fence to launch their operation.
No Hamas militants have crossed into Israel since last night, spokesperson Richard Hecht said, although he added that infiltrations could still be possible.
1,500 bodies of Hamas militants found in Israel, IDF says
The bodies of some 1,500 Hamas militants have been found inside Israel, IDF spokesperson Richard Hecht said, three days after the group launched its bloody incursion from the Gaza border.
That number would be a sign of the significant force Hamas appeared able to muster for its daring operation.