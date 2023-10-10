IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza under fire as fears grow for hostages

The IDF said it had retaken full control of its border and found the bodies of 1,500 Hamas militants.

Israel orders ‘complete siege’ of Hamas-run Gaza Strip after massive terror attack

07:20
By NBC News

What we know

1m ago / 7:58 AM UTC

IDF's fighter jets strike more than 200 targets inside Gaza

Lawahez Jabari

Israel's Defense Forces continued to strike targets inside the Gaza Strip Tuesday, three days after Hamas' violent incursion into Israel.

The IDF said it was striking "terror targets belonging to terrorist organizations" inside the enclave in retaliation.

Overnight, it said dozens of fighter jets struck over 200 targets in Rimal and Khan Yunis, which the IDF said are used as "terror hubs" by Hamas.

38m ago / 7:21 AM UTC

Israeli mother wants missing son home ‘safe and alive’ 

Oct. 10, 202306:01
42m ago / 7:17 AM UTC

Lightning strikes over Gaza as buildings burn

Image: TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT
Lightning strikes as smoke billows following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Monday.MOHAMMED ABED / AFP - Getty Images
42m ago / 7:17 AM UTC

Israel says border with Gaza finally secured

Max Burman

Israel says it has retaken full control of its border with Gaza, three days after Hamas fighters broke through the fence to launch their operation.

No Hamas militants have crossed into Israel since last night, spokesperson Richard Hecht said, although he added that infiltrations could still be possible.

Image: ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT
Israeli soldiers patrol a road near the border fence with Gaza on Tuesday.JACK GUEZ / AFP - Getty Images
42m ago / 7:17 AM UTC

1,500 bodies of Hamas militants found in Israel, IDF says

Max Burman

The bodies of some 1,500 Hamas militants have been found inside Israel, IDF spokesperson Richard Hecht said, three days after the group launched its bloody incursion from the Gaza border.

That number would be a sign of the significant force Hamas appeared able to muster for its daring operation.

