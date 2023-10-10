Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza under fire as fears grow for hostages

IDF's fighter jets strike more than 200 targets inside Gaza

Israel's Defense Forces continued to strike targets inside the Gaza Strip Tuesday, three days after Hamas' violent incursion into Israel.

The IDF said it was striking "terror targets belonging to terrorist organizations" inside the enclave in retaliation.

Overnight, it said dozens of fighter jets struck over 200 targets in Rimal and Khan Yunis, which the IDF said are used as "terror hubs" by Hamas.