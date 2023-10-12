IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza hammered with airstrikes; Blinken visits Israel

More than 2,500 people have been killed on all sides of the conflict, as Israel prepares for a widely expected ground invasion of Gaza.

By NBC News

What we know

  • Israel continued to hammer the Gaza strip with airstrikes and Hamas fired rockets toward Tel Aviv as the war entered a sixth day.
  • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formed a wartime unity cabinet and vowed to "crush and destroy" the Hamas militant group. "Every Hamas member is a dead man," he said in a TV address.
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel, pledging U.S. support and planning to meet with regional leaders.
  • A growing crisis in Gaza has seen more than 260,000 people displaced as crucial supplies run out. Israel has said its "complete siege" will not be lifted until Hamas releases the 100 to 150 people estimated to have been taken hostage.
  • At least 1,300 Israelis — including 189 soldiers — have been killed and more than 3,300 have been injured. In Gaza, at least 1,203 people have been killed and 5,763 have been injured.
  • NBC News’ Lester Holt, Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Kelly Cobiella, Matt Bradley, Ellison Barber, Chantal Da Silva and Josh Lederman are reporting from the region.
1m ago / 8:32 AM UTC

Satellite images show air strike damage in Gaza

Max Butterworth

Image: PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT
AFP - Getty Images

New satellite images released Tuesday show the extent of damage caused by Israeli airstrikes. The remains of the Watan tower in Gaza City can be seen in pictures published by Maxar Technologies.Other images captured by Maxar Technologies show destruction across the Rimal district in Gaza City.

Maxar Gaza City Satellite
Maxar Technologies / AFP - Getty Images
Maxar technologies Gaza City
Maxar Technologies / AFP - Getty Images
11m ago / 8:22 AM UTC

Israel’s sense of security forever changed from Hamas attack

12m ago / 8:21 AM UTC

No humanitarian aid for Gaza until Israeli hostages returned, Israeli minister says

Yuliya Talmazan

Israel's energy minister said there will be no humanitarian aid for Gaza until Israelis taken hostage by Hamas are returned home.

"No electrical switch will be turned on, no water stop cork will be opened, and no fuel truck will enter until the kidnapped Israelis are returned home," Israel Katz said on X, formerly Twitter, Thursday.

"Humanitarian for humanitarian. And no one will preach us morals," Katz wrote.

Aid organizations and the United Nations have been sounding the alarm about a growing humanitarian crisis in the densely populated Gaza Strip since Israel announced a complete blockade Monday, cutting off supplies of fuel, food, water and electricity, in retaliation for the unprecedented Hamas attack this weekend. It comes amid a barrage of air strikes from Israel, which has already displaced more than a quarter million people in the enclave.

13m ago / 8:20 AM UTC

3 Chinese nationals killed and 2 missing, Foreign Ministry says

Jennifer Jett and Zhenzhen Liu

The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday that three Chinese nationals had been killed and two are missing in the Israel-Hamas war.

Several others have been injured, ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing in Beijing.

“We express our deep sorrow for the victims, and express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the injured,” he said.

It was unclear whether the number of missing Wang cited included Noa Argamani, 25, whose abduction from a music festival by Hamas was seen in a widely shared video and who the Israeli Embassy in China says is a Chinese-Israeli who was born in Beijing.

32m ago / 8:01 AM UTC

Gaza morgue inundated with bodies

Max Butterworth

A morgue worker arranges body bags at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on Thursday.

In Gaza, officials have reported more than 1,200 people killed in Israel's uninterrupted campaign of air and artillery strikes, while the UN said more than 338,000 people have been displaced.
Mahmud Hams / AFP - Getty Images
36m ago / 7:57 AM UTC

Israel-Hamas war escalates tensions nationwide

40m ago / 7:53 AM UTC

Number of displaced people in Gaza rises to 263,000; all 13 hospitals only partially operational, U.N. says

Yuliya Talmazan

The mass displacement of civilians in Gaza has now topped 263,000 people, the United Nations said Wednesday, with more than 175,000 sheltering in U.N. schools in the enclave that's home to more than 2 million people.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in its daily update that more than 1,000 housing units in Gaza have been destroyed since Israel launched its air strike mission on the region.

All 13 hospitals and other health facilities in the enclave are only partially operational due to supply shortages and fuel rationing, the U.N. said.

42m ago / 7:51 AM UTC

Ceasefire is imperative, China’s Mideast envoy tells Palestinian official

Jennifer Jett and Zhenzhen Liu

China is “deeply saddened” by the war between Israel and Hamas and the civilian deaths and injuries that have resulted, and calls for an immediate ceasefire, Beijing’s Middle East envoy told a Palestinian official.

The international community should work together to de-escalate the situation and provide Palestinians with humanitarian assistance, the envoy, Zhai Jun, said in a phone call on Wednesday with Amal Jadou, first deputy minister of Palestinian foreign affairs.

Zhai also reiterated China’s support for a two-state solution.

“China will continue to promote a ceasefire to stop the violence, help alleviate the humanitarian crisis, and actively promote peace and negotiations, so as to play a constructive role in promoting a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the question of Palestine,” Zhai told Jadou, according to a readout published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

45m ago / 7:48 AM UTC

Secretary of State Antony Blinken lands in Tel Aviv

Yuliya Talmazan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has landed in Tel Aviv, five days after a surprise Hamas attack on Israel.

President Joe Biden is dispatching his top diplomat to Israel on an urgent mission to show U.S. support after the unprecedented attack by Hamas militants.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on Thursday. Jacquelyn Martin / AP

The State Department said Tuesday Blinken's message was one of solidarity and support. Spokesperson Matthew Miller said Blinken will be meeting with senior leaders in the Israeli government about the situation on the ground and how the U.S. can continue to best support Israel.

45m ago / 7:48 AM UTC

UNRWA director loses contact with family in Gaza as humanitarian crisis worsens

45m ago / 7:48 AM UTC

Catch up with nbcnews.com's coverage from Israel and Gaza

NBC News

Here are just some of the articles our team in the region and beyond have produced in the last 24 hours.

