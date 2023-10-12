Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza hammered with airstrikes; Blinken visits Israel

What we know
- Israel continued to hammer the Gaza strip with airstrikes and Hamas fired rockets toward Tel Aviv as the war entered a sixth day.
- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formed a wartime unity cabinet and vowed to "crush and destroy" the Hamas militant group. "Every Hamas member is a dead man," he said in a TV address.
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel, pledging U.S. support and planning to meet with regional leaders.
- A growing crisis in Gaza has seen more than 260,000 people displaced as crucial supplies run out. Israel has said its "complete siege" will not be lifted until Hamas releases the 100 to 150 people estimated to have been taken hostage.
- At least 1,300 Israelis — including 189 soldiers — have been killed and more than 3,300 have been injured. In Gaza, at least 1,203 people have been killed and 5,763 have been injured.
- NBC News’ Lester Holt, Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Kelly Cobiella, Matt Bradley, Ellison Barber, Chantal Da Silva and Josh Lederman are reporting from the region.
Satellite images show air strike damage in Gaza
New satellite images released Tuesday show the extent of damage caused by Israeli airstrikes. The remains of the Watan tower in Gaza City can be seen in pictures published by Maxar Technologies.Other images captured by Maxar Technologies show destruction across the Rimal district in Gaza City.
No humanitarian aid for Gaza until Israeli hostages returned, Israeli minister says
Israel's energy minister said there will be no humanitarian aid for Gaza until Israelis taken hostage by Hamas are returned home.
"No electrical switch will be turned on, no water stop cork will be opened, and no fuel truck will enter until the kidnapped Israelis are returned home," Israel Katz said on X, formerly Twitter, Thursday.
"Humanitarian for humanitarian. And no one will preach us morals," Katz wrote.
Aid organizations and the United Nations have been sounding the alarm about a growing humanitarian crisis in the densely populated Gaza Strip since Israel announced a complete blockade Monday, cutting off supplies of fuel, food, water and electricity, in retaliation for the unprecedented Hamas attack this weekend. It comes amid a barrage of air strikes from Israel, which has already displaced more than a quarter million people in the enclave.
3 Chinese nationals killed and 2 missing, Foreign Ministry says
The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday that three Chinese nationals had been killed and two are missing in the Israel-Hamas war.
Several others have been injured, ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing in Beijing.
“We express our deep sorrow for the victims, and express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the injured,” he said.
It was unclear whether the number of missing Wang cited included Noa Argamani, 25, whose abduction from a music festival by Hamas was seen in a widely shared video and who the Israeli Embassy in China says is a Chinese-Israeli who was born in Beijing.
Gaza morgue inundated with bodies
A morgue worker arranges body bags at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on Thursday.
Number of displaced people in Gaza rises to 263,000; all 13 hospitals only partially operational, U.N. says
The mass displacement of civilians in Gaza has now topped 263,000 people, the United Nations said Wednesday, with more than 175,000 sheltering in U.N. schools in the enclave that's home to more than 2 million people.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in its daily update that more than 1,000 housing units in Gaza have been destroyed since Israel launched its air strike mission on the region.
All 13 hospitals and other health facilities in the enclave are only partially operational due to supply shortages and fuel rationing, the U.N. said.
Ceasefire is imperative, China’s Mideast envoy tells Palestinian official
China is “deeply saddened” by the war between Israel and Hamas and the civilian deaths and injuries that have resulted, and calls for an immediate ceasefire, Beijing’s Middle East envoy told a Palestinian official.
The international community should work together to de-escalate the situation and provide Palestinians with humanitarian assistance, the envoy, Zhai Jun, said in a phone call on Wednesday with Amal Jadou, first deputy minister of Palestinian foreign affairs.
Zhai also reiterated China’s support for a two-state solution.
“China will continue to promote a ceasefire to stop the violence, help alleviate the humanitarian crisis, and actively promote peace and negotiations, so as to play a constructive role in promoting a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the question of Palestine,” Zhai told Jadou, according to a readout published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken lands in Tel Aviv
Secretary of State Antony Blinken has landed in Tel Aviv, five days after a surprise Hamas attack on Israel.
The State Department said Tuesday Blinken's message was one of solidarity and support. Spokesperson Matthew Miller said Blinken will be meeting with senior leaders in the Israeli government about the situation on the ground and how the U.S. can continue to best support Israel.
Catch up with nbcnews.com's coverage from Israel and Gaza
Here are just some of the articles our team in the region and beyond have produced in the last 24 hours.
- Gaza hospitals face a ‘tsunami of wounded’ as supplies and power run out
- Death and heartbreak at every turn in kibbutz near Gaza that was ambushed by Hamas
- Families of Israel music festivalgoers are beginning to learn their loved ones are among the dead
- ‘We’re not Hamas’: Gaza residents say airstrikes are putting civilians in grave danger
- U.S. intelligence indicates Iranian leaders were surprised by Hamas attack
- Supporters rally to provide milk for an Israeli infant whose mother is missing after Hamas festival attack
- 'It’s a massacre': Bodies of victims still strewn across kibbutz once home to 700