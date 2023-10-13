Israel-Hamas war live updates: IDF orders 1 million Gaza residents to evacuate south

What we know
- Israel has ordered the entire population of northern Gaza to evacuate south, a warning that leaves more than 1 million people to decide whether to abandon their homes.
- Israel's military said the order, which will raise fears of an imminent ground offensive on the densely populated enclave, was intended to minimize civilian casualties in the war against Hamas. But the U.N. said it was "impossible" and risked a humanitarian disaster.
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as the U.S. grapples with its response to the surprise Hamas attack and the fate of Americans, including some taken hostage.
- At least 1,300 Israelis — including 222 soldiers — have been killed and more than 3,300 have been injured. In Gaza, at least 1,537 people have been killed and more than 6,200 have been injured.
- NBC News’ Lester Holt, Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Kelly Cobiella, Matt Bradley, Ellison Barber, Chantal Da Silva and Josh Lederman are reporting from the region.
Hamas claims 13 hostages, including foreigners, killed in Israeli strikes
Hamas claimed early Friday that 13 hostages, including foreigners, have been killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.
NBC News has not verified the claim.
Hamas is holding dozens of people, both military and civilians including Americans, after taking hostages during its bloody incursion into Israel last weekend. Many of them are believed to have been taken into Gaza.
Hamas tells Gazans to reject Israel's evacuation order
Hamas has called on residents of Gaza to reject Israel's warnings to evacuate south from the northern part of the densely populated enclave.
It comes after Israeli armed forces confirmed the order to evacuate northern Gaza within 24 hours that was shared by the U.N. late Thursday.
In a statement released Friday, the political wing of Hamas told the people of Gaza to ignore the warnings to leave their homes and move south, accusing Israel of using "psychological warfare" against Gazans.
Meanwhile Gaza's ministry of interior and national security also told residents of Gaza to "not to respond to the audio recordings that the occupation randomly distributes to mobile numbers." It told people who feel in direct danger of air strikes to "move to an alternative home or go to the nearest shelter center to your place of residence until the danger passes."
Israeli military orders northern Gaza residents to evacuate south
The Israeli military has ordered all residents of northern Gaza to evacuate to the south of the densely populated enclave, a move that will raise fears of an imminent ground offensive in the war against Hamas.
The United Nations said it had been told that the warning, which it said covered some 1.1 million people, needed to be carried out within 24 hours. It was "impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences," said Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the U.N. secretary-general.
The order, which includes Gaza City, was delivered in order to "minimize the damage to civilians,", Israel Defense Forces spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said in a video livestream. He did not provide a timeframe for the order to be carried out.
Potential Israeli ground invasion of Gaza looms; death toll rises
