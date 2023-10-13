Israel-Hamas war live updates: IDF orders 1 million Gaza residents to evacuate south

Hamas claims 13 hostages, including foreigners, killed in Israeli strikes

Hamas claimed early Friday that 13 hostages, including foreigners, have been killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.

NBC News has not verified the claim.

Hamas is holding dozens of people, both military and civilians including Americans, after taking hostages during its bloody incursion into Israel last weekend. Many of them are believed to have been taken into Gaza.