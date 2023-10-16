Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza-Egypt border crossing may open; Biden warns new occupation would be a 'big mistake'

Israel to evacuate residents from near Lebanese border

TEL AVIV — Israelis living near the northern border with Lebanon are being evacuated from the area, where Israel has been trading fire with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, Israel’s defense ministry said.

Residents in northern Israel who live within 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) of the border will be taken to state-funded guesthouses, according to a plan announced by the ministry’s National Emergency Management Authority.

The evacuation, approved by Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, will be managed by the heads of the 28 municipalities affected, the ministry said in a statement.