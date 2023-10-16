Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza-Egypt border crossing may open; Biden warns new occupation would be a 'big mistake'

What we know
- The situation at the Gaza-Egypt border is unclear, with Israel denying any cease-fire to allow foreign national Palestinians to evacuate and humanitarian aid in. There had been hopes it would open at 9 a.m. local time, 2 a.m. ET.
- A growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza has seen clean water, food, fuel, medical supplies and electricity run short as hundreds of thousands of people flee south.
- President Joe Biden warned Israel would be making a "big mistake" if it seeks to occupy Gaza. The Israeli military is preparing a major ground assault just over a week after Hamas launched a coordinated terrorist attack on kibbutzim, a music festival and city streets.
- In Gaza, more than 2,750 people have been killed and 9,700 injured. In Israel, 1,400 people have been killed and 3,500 wounded.
- As fears grow of global fallout from the war, a 6-year-old Palestinian Muslim boy was stabbed 26 times and died at his home in Illinois in what police said was a targeted attack related to the conflict.
Israel to evacuate residents from near Lebanese border
TEL AVIV — Israelis living near the northern border with Lebanon are being evacuated from the area, where Israel has been trading fire with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, Israel’s defense ministry said.
Residents in northern Israel who live within 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) of the border will be taken to state-funded guesthouses, according to a plan announced by the ministry’s National Emergency Management Authority.
The evacuation, approved by Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, will be managed by the heads of the 28 municipalities affected, the ministry said in a statement.
Israel’s military has massed tanks on Gaza’s border near Ashkelon
Israel denies cease-fire allowing foreign national Palestinians to cross into Egypt
ASHDOD — The Israeli government has denied reports of a cease-fire allowing foreign national Palestinians to cross the border from southern Gaza into Egypt today with humanitarian aid going in.
The Palestinian Embassy said that foreign national Palestinians would be able to do so from from 9 a.m. (2 a.m. ET) today, but as of now it appears the crossing remains closed.
"There is currently no ceasefire and humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the expulsion of foreigners," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.
Salama Marouf, head of the Gaza media office said: “We have not received, until this moment, any communications or confirmations from the relevant authorities on the Egyptian side about the intention to open the Rafah crossing today, and everything that is being circulated in particular is attributed to the enemy media.”
