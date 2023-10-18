Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden set to arrive in Israel; Gaza hospital blast fuels protests

What we know
- President Joe Biden is set to arrive in Israel this morning. He will land after a deadly Gaza hospital blast that has fueled protests across the Middle East and threatened to derail diplomatic efforts.
- The Palestinian Health Ministry said 200 to 300 people were killed in what it called a "targeted" Israeli bombing of al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza. Israel said the blast was caused by a misfired rocket from a Palestinian militant group.
- Biden's visit is a significant show of support for the U.S.' closest ally in the region, as Israel's military prepares a ground offensive in Gaza. But his planned meeting with Arab leaders in Jordan was canceled after the hospital blast amid growing regional anger.
- The situation for civilians in Gaza is growing more desperate as Israel continues its airstrikes while aid has yet to make it into the blockaded strip. More than 3,000 people have been killed and more than 12,500 have been injured in Gaza. In Israel, 1,400 people have been killed and almost 4,000 have been wounded.
- Hamas has expressed a willingness to release some captives, with a senior Hamas official telling NBC News that the group is willing to release all civilian hostages immediately — within an hour — if Israel stops its bombing campaign of Gaza.
Daylight aftermath of Gaza hospital blast
Scorched vehicles sit outside the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza on Wednesday morning, following an explosion at the facility, late Tuesday.
Israeli troops prepare for possible two-front war
TEL AVIV — While Israel and Hamas fight near Gaza in the south, Hezbollah is launching missiles from Lebanon along the northern border. And Israeli troops are preparing for the possibility of a simultaneous war along both borders.
Violent protests erupt outside U.S. embassy in Beirut
Lebanese people gathered in front of the U.S. embassy in Beirut into the early hours of Wednesday morning, after the blast at Gaza’s al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.
Biden set to arrive in Israel after Jordan summit canceled
President Joe Biden is expected to arrive in Israel Wednesday to demonstrate steadfast support and consult with the Israeli government.
But he arrives in the wake of the deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital, which has left the Middle East at perhaps its most tense in 11 days of war between Israel and Hamas.
Biden said in a statement that he was “outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted.”
He had planned to travel to Amman for talks with the leaders of Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority that were set to focus on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, but the meeting has been canceled after the hospital explosion.
