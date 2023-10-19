Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden announces Gaza aid deal after Israel trip

What we know
- President Joe Biden returned to the U.S. overnight after a trip to Israel where he offered steadfast support to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and announced a deal with Egypt to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.
- Biden's visit was overshadowed by a deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital on Tuesday that has fueled protests across the Middle East and hampered diplomatic efforts.
- The U.S. independently assessed that a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket misfired and hit al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, two senior U.S. officials and a congressional staffer told NBC News. Israel has insisted it did not bomb the hospital.
- The Palestinian Health Ministry said 471 people were killed in what it called a "targeted" Israeli bombing of the hospital in central Gaza
- The White House said Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office at 8 p.m. ET Thursday “to discuss our response to Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel and Russia’s ongoing brutal war against Ukraine."
- More than 3,400 people have been killed and more than 12,500 have been injured in Gaza. In Israel, 1,400 people have been killed and 3,500 wounded.
Israeli family of 5 killed together by Hamas laid to rest
Aviv and Livnat Kutz along with their three children were found in one another’s arms after being killed by Hamas militants in Kfar Azza.
