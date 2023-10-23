Israel-Hamas war live updates: Aid heads into Gaza; Israel steps up airstrikes

What we know
- The U.S. and Israel promised a "continued flow" of aid into Gaza after the first humanitarian assistance entered the besieged Palestinian enclave through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt over the weekend.
- The pledge followed a call between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last night. Health officials have warned that far more aid is needed to address the crisis, but the opening boosted diplomatic hopes after the release of two American hostages by Hamas.
- Israel's military has so far held off launching a ground assault on the Gaza Strip, but has stepped up its aerial bombardment and renewed its call for civilians to flee south — though some are reluctant to leave their homes.
- The U.S. is boosting its military presence in the Middle East as it seeks to prevent a wider conflict, with clashes at the Lebanon border and what Israel said was a tank mistakenly striking an Egyptian position adding to fears of broader escalation.
- NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Kelly Cobiella, Josh Lederman, Matt Bradley, Ellison Barber, Meagan Fitzgerald, Chantal Da Silva and Alexander Smith are reporting from the region.
IDF says it hit over 320 targets in Gaza within a day
ASHDOD, Israel — Israel's military says it hit over 320 military targets in Gaza within a roughly 24-hour time frame.
A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces said the military struck targets that “posed a threat" to forces surrounding Gaza as they prepared for ground operations, including dozens of mortar shell and anti-tank missile launch posts.
The targets also included "tunnels containing Hamas terrorists, dozens of operational command centers, some of which concealed Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists, military compounds, and observation posts," the spokesperson said.
The IDF said it also thwarted a number of terrorist cells, including an anti-tank missile cell.
NBC News was not able to independently confirm the information.
Destruction in southern Gaza as Israeli strikes continue
Fears of wider war growing as Israeli troops exchange fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon
ASHDOD, Israel — With anticipation building for a ground invasion of Gaza by Israel, concerns are also growing that the war could widen amid intensifying border exchanges. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this weekend that if Hezbollah joins the war, he will order an attack on targets across Lebanon.
