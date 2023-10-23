Israel-Hamas war live updates: Aid heads into Gaza; Israel steps up airstrikes

IDF says it hit over 320 targets in Gaza within a day

ASHDOD, Israel — Israel's military says it hit over 320 military targets in Gaza within a roughly 24-hour time frame.

A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces said the military struck targets that “posed a threat" to forces surrounding Gaza as they prepared for ground operations, including dozens of mortar shell and anti-tank missile launch posts.

The targets also included "tunnels containing Hamas terrorists, dozens of operational command centers, some of which concealed Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists, military compounds, and observation posts," the spokesperson said.

The IDF said it also thwarted a number of terrorist cells, including an anti-tank missile cell.

NBC News was not able to independently confirm the information.

Smoke billows Sunday from a Israeli strike on Gaza as seen from Israel's southern city of Sderot. Jack Guez / AFP - Getty Images