Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza communications cut again; refugee camp strike condemned

What we know
- The Gaza Strip faced a new communications outage with internet and phone services reported to be down this morning, while the Israeli military pushes deeper into the densely populated enclave.
- An Israeli airstrike on a densely populated Gaza refugee camp has drawn condemnation and fueled new anger about the civilian cost of its military operation.
- The Israel Defense Forces said a massive strike on the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip killed a senior Hamas commander who was one of the architects of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack. Dozens of other people were killed and hundreds were wounded, according to a local hospital.
- There are hopes that the Rafah border crossing with Egypt might open today for wounded Gazans and potentially even some foreign nationals hoping to flee a spiraling humanitarian crisis.
- More than 1 million people have been displaced in Gaza, where Palestinian health officials say more than 8,500 people have been killed. In Israel, 1,400 people were killed Oct. 7 in Hamas' attack, and 240 are being held hostage.
- NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Kelly Cobiella, Josh Lederman, Matt Bradley, Ellison Barber, Meagan Fitzgerald, Jay Gray, Hala Gorani, Chantal Da Silva and Alexander Smith are reporting from the region.
Gaza faces another communications ‘blackout’
ASHDOD, Israel — Residents of Gaza appear to have been plunged into another communications “blackout” this morning, with internet and phone services reported down.
“Live metrics show that the #Gaza Strip is in the midst of a new internet blackout with high impact to the last remaining major operator, Paltel,” NetBlocks, a U.K. company that tracks global internet connectivity, said in a post on X this morning. “The incident will be experienced as a total loss of telecommunications by most residents,” it said.
Paltel confirmed the incident, saying there was a “complete interruption” of all telecommunications and internet services in the Gaza Strip “due to the international Lines being disconnected again.”
It comes after people across Gaza lost access to electricity and communication services over the weekend as Israel ramped up its bombardment of the enclave, as well as its ground operations across the border. The incident stoked fears over what would happen if Gazans lost their primary way of communicating with the outside world and sharing what was happening on the ground.
South American countries recall ambassadors, cut ties with Israel
Bolivia said it was breaking diplomatic ties with Israel, citing airstrikes in Gaza, while Chile and Colombia said they were recalling their ambassadors.
Bolivia’s announcement is a step further than the actions announced by Chile and Colombia.
“Bolivia demands an end to the attacks in the Gaza Strip, which have so far caused thousands of civilian deaths and the forced displacement of Palestinians; as well as the cessation of the blockade that prevents the entry of food, water and other essential elements for life,” Bolivia’s minister of the presidency, María Nela Prada, said in a statement.
Israel’s military has said it seeks to minimize civilian casualties and that it is striking Hamas in Gaza. The country's foreign ministry responded furiously to the news this morning, accusing Bolivia of a "surrender to terrorism."
Gazans search the rubble at the Jabalia refugee camp
Catch up with NBC News’ latest coverage of the Israel-Hamas war
- Desperate search for survivors after Gaza refugee camp is hit in Israeli airstrike
- 'Bring them home now’: Pressure mounts on Netanyahu to prioritize Israeli hostages
- Gazan laborers stranded in Israel take shelter in the West Bank, desperate to reach their families
- Video diaries from Gaza show a daily struggle to survive
- Hamas could inspire attacks in the U.S., FBI chief Christopher Wray says
- For Muslim Americans, a spike in hate incidents feels reminiscent of post 9/11 Islamophobia
- Cornell University student threatened to stab and rape Jewish students and ‘shoot up’ school, prosecutors say