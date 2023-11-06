Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza cut in two, IDF says as pressure grows for pause

IDF says it captured Hamas compound, hit 450 targets in Gaza

The Israeli military said it took control of a Hamas military compound in the Gaza Strip that had observation posts, training areas and tunnels.

In a post on social media this morning, the Israel Defense Forces said its jets also struck 450 targets inside Gaza in the past day and killed Hamas militants including Jamal Mussa, who it said was responsible for Hamas’ “special security operations.”

It said Mussa had carried out a shooting on IDF soldiers patrolling the Gaza strip in 1993.

NBC News has not independently verified the claims.