Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza cut in two, IDF says as pressure grows for pause

What we know
- Israel said its troops had reached Gaza's coastline and split the enclave in two between "north Gaza" and "south Gaza" in its ground operation against Hamas. An intense weekend of airstrikes saw dozens reported killed at a refugee camp and communications down once again.
- Israel has rebuffed mounting calls for a cease-fire, saying any deal would require the release of all hostages held by Hamas. The U.S. is pushing for a humanitarian pause in fighting, with the CIA chief and President Joe Biden's top diplomat both in the region amid growing anger at the civilian suffering.
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Turkey after surprise visits to the occupied West Bank and Iraq, as Washington seeks to contain the conflict and prevent a broader war in the Middle East.
- More than 1.5 million people have been displaced in Gaza, and health officials there say more than 9,700 have been killed. Israel says 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas attack, and 241 are still held hostage.
- NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Erin McLaughlin, Josh Lederman, Matt Bradley, Hala Gorani, Jay Gray and Chantal Da Silva are reporting from the region.
IDF says it captured Hamas compound, hit 450 targets in Gaza
The Israeli military said it took control of a Hamas military compound in the Gaza Strip that had observation posts, training areas and tunnels.
In a post on social media this morning, the Israel Defense Forces said its jets also struck 450 targets inside Gaza in the past day and killed Hamas militants including Jamal Mussa, who it said was responsible for Hamas’ “special security operations.”
It said Mussa had carried out a shooting on IDF soldiers patrolling the Gaza strip in 1993.
NBC News has not independently verified the claims.
CIA director to meet Middle East leaders about Israel-Hamas war
CIA Director William Burns arrived in Israel today on a trip that focuses on talks with political leaders and intelligence counterparts across the Middle East, a U.S. official said.
“They will discuss issues of mutual concern, including the situation in Gaza, support for hostage negotiations and the U.S. commitment to continuing to deter state and nonstate actors from widening the conflict between Israel and Hamas,” the official said.
He “will reinforce our commitment to intelligence cooperation, especially in areas such as counterterrorism and security,” the official said.
The CIA declined to comment.
The trip comes as Blinken made a surprise visit to the occupied West Bank, Iraq and Turkey.
Search for survivors in Khan Younis
A man searches through the rubble of a destroyed building in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip this morning.
Catch up with NBC News’ latest coverage of the Israel-Hamas war
- Zelenskyy accuses Russia of sponsoring Hamas in exclusive interview
- Democrats criticize Rep. Rashida Tlaib for her pro-Palestinian comments
- Israel says it hit an ambulance used by Hamas. Gaza officials say it was carrying the wounded.
- Parallel lives, together: How some Jewish and Palestinian Americans are navigating tensions
- Family of Hamas hostage says he’s there, at the Sabbath table, in their hearts
- Palestinian man in West Bank says he was stripped and beaten by Israeli soldiers and settlers