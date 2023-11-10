Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel not seeking to occupy Gaza, Netanyahu says

IDF says it killed several top Hamas commanders

The Israel Defense Forces said this morning its troops had killed three top Hamas commanders who were part of the Oct. 7. attacks.

Ahmed Musa, a company commander and Omar Al-Hindi, a platoon commander, were located in western Jabaliya, the IDF said today, adding Mohammed Kahlout, the head of a sniper array, was also killed.

"Furthermore, IDF troops struck a shipping container located at a beach, containing approximately 20 rocket launchers," it added.

NBC News has not verified the claims.