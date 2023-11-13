Israel-Hamas war live updates: Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza no longer functioning, WHO says

What we know
- The main hospital serving Gaza is no longer functioning after three days without power, the World Health Organization has said.
- The Al-Shifa hospital has come under fire and appeared to be surrounded by Israeli forces pushing deeper into Gaza City. Multiple newborn babies have died and dozens more are at risk at the hospital, health officials and doctors have said.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told NBC News' "Meet the Press" on Sunday that there "could be" a deal to free hostages held by Hamas. But his military's campaign on the ground in Gaza has added to the uncertainty of fragile talks.
- The U.S. military struck facilities in Syria used by Iran-affiliated groups, the latest response to continued attacks against American personnel in the region. Fears of escalation have also risen on Israel's northern border with Lebanon after a weekend of intense exchanges.
- More than 1.6 million people have been displaced in Gaza, and health officials there say more than 11,000 have been killed. Israel says 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas terrorist attack on Oct. 7, with 239 people still held hostage in Gaza.
- NBC News’ Keir Simmons, Raf Sanchez, Erin McLaughlin, Josh Lederman, Matt Bradley, Hala Gorani, Jay Gray and Chantal Da Silva are reporting from the region.
Biden holds call with Qatar leader, says 3-year-old American among Hamas hostages
President Joe Biden spoke with the leader of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, on Sunday to thank the country for its efforts to secure the release of Hamas hostages and its ongoing work to secure more, a readout released by the White House said.
Two American citizens have been released so far, but on the call, Biden acknowledged that a 3-year-old American toddler, whose parents were killed by Hamas on Oct. 7, was among "many young children" still held hostage.
Hamas is believed to be holding as many as 239 people hostage inside Gaza, according to the latest numbers from Israeli officials. It's not clear how many are still alive amid the fighting. Hamas has released four hostages in total since the war began.
The two leaders agreed that all hostages must be released without further delay, according to the readout.
Al-Shifa is 'no longer functioning as a hospital,' WHO chief says
TEL AVIV — The situation at Al-Shifa Hospital is "dire and perilous," with the medical facility no longer "functioning as a hospital," World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned.
Tedros said the WHO had managed to get in touch with health workers at the hospital and heard that the facility had gone for three days "without electricity, without water and with very poor internet, which has severely impacted our ability to provide essential care."
He said patient fatalities had increased significantly amid the spiraling humanitarian situation at the hospital, which has seen heavy bombardment and intense fighting outside the facility. "The constant gunfire and bombings in the area have exacerbated the already critical circumstances," he said in a post on X yesterday.
Calling for a cease-fire, he said: "The world cannot stand silent while hospitals, which should be safe havens, are transformed into scenes of death, devastation, and despair."
Surgery by spotlight as Gaza hospitals run out of fuel
A doctor applies stitches to the head of an injured civilian, using only the light from a cellphone, at the Indonesian Hospital outside Gaza City today.
Catch up with NBC News' coverage of the Israel-Gaza war in the last 24 hours
- Israel’s assault on Gaza adds to uncertainty of fragile hostage talks
- More than 100,000 people march in Paris against soaring antisemitism amid Israel-Hamas war
- Newborns die at Gaza’s biggest hospital as IDF announces evacuation routes from medical facilities
- Benjamin Netanyahu says there ‘could be’ a potential deal to release hostages
- Influencers dodge backlash while speaking up about Israel and Gaza
- Palestinian journalists in Israel say they face intimidation and harassment