Israel-Hamas war live updates: Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza no longer functioning, WHO says

Biden holds call with Qatar leader, says 3-year-old American among Hamas hostages

President Joe Biden spoke with the leader of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, on Sunday to thank the country for its efforts to secure the release of Hamas hostages and its ongoing work to secure more, a readout released by the White House said.

Two American citizens have been released so far, but on the call, Biden acknowledged that a 3-year-old American toddler, whose parents were killed by Hamas on Oct. 7, was among "many young children" still held hostage.

Hamas is believed to be holding as many as 239 people hostage inside Gaza, according to the latest numbers from Israeli officials. It's not clear how many are still alive amid the fighting. Hamas has released four hostages in total since the war began.

The two leaders agreed that all hostages must be released without further delay, according to the readout.